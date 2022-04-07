Caregiving can be a stressful experience, and it’s easy for overworked caregivers to overlook their own needs.
A half-day conference this weekend will offer tips on how area residents who care for others can better care for themselves.
The Rest for the Weary, Care for the Caregiver conference will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Our Health in the Eagle Conference Room at 329 N. Cameron St., Winchester.
The cost is $5 for those who register in advance or $10 at the door.
Anyone who’s a health-care worker, a professional caregiver or a family caregiver is welcome to attend.
The conference is a new program for the local chapter of Order of Saint Luke, a ministry of Christian healing that’s partnering on the event with Our Health.
“This will be our first time to do this,” said Carolyn Rae, director of OSL’s Region 2, which stretches from upstate New York through Virginia.
“One of the biggest problems that caregivers face is exhaustion, depression and guilt,” she said.
“Always the fear [is] that you’re not doing enough,” she said. “Caregivers spend so much time taking care of their loved ones that they neglect to take care of themselves.”
The program will help people cope with the daily stress of caregiving, and the experienced speakers will offer tools on how people can care for themselves as they care for others without the guilt that so often accompanies caregiving.
Most people will face caregiving in their lives, whether as caregivers or as someone who needs a caregiver, she said.
For non-professionals, caregiving sometimes involves caring for a spouse or a parent, she said, but it can also involve caring for a young person with a chronic illness.
“It’s a pretty universal thing and so many people are caught in that right now,” she said.
“They can be exhausted and [have] just reached the end of their rope, so to speak.”
Speakers will be:
Tina Thomas, a clinical social worker and grief counselor at Blue Ridge Hospice.
Dr. Andy White, an associate clinical professor at Commonwealth University School of Medicine, a Christian family physician and author of “Mending a Broken Mind.”
Rev. Fielder Israel, a retired Episcopal/Anglican priest and a nursing home chaplain.
In addition to the three talks, trained prayer ministers will be available throughout the conference to pray for attendees and for their concerns. They’ll also provide resource materials to take home.
At the conclusion, Rae said they’ll offer an anointing of hands.
“It’s a wonderful reminder that they’re not doing this alone and that people care,” she said.
To register ahead of time, call Rae at 540-504-7260.
