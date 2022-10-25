MIDDLETOWN — Kelly Jenkins’ front yard is the stuff of nightmares, filled with gigantic skeletons, a flying witch, tombstones and more terrifying visions.
The display isn’t just there to frighten (or delight) residents of Middletown; it’s also part of a national effort to raise money for sick children.
The fundraising initiative is called Skeletons for St. Jude, which was created two years ago to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
“A man in North Carolina started it and he raised $8,000 [in 2020],” Jenkins said on Monday. “The next year, people wanted to join in so in 2021, they had over 400 homes.”
In its second year, Skeletons for St. Jude raised $151,396.
Jenkins said she hadn’t heard of the fundraiser until she joined an online group of people who, like her, love decorating for Halloween and own ornamental skeletons that are 12 feet tall.
“I thought, what a great way for me to be doing this and for the community to see it and give back,” she said.
As is Jenkins’ Halloween custom — she’s the reigning champion of the Middletown Halloween House Decorating Contest — she filled the front yard of her home at 2260 Fifth St. in Middletown with an elaborate array of decorations.
“I told my husband that I basically want to be the [Clark] Griswald of Halloween,” Jenkins said, referring to the lead character in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” whose holiday decorations made his house bright enough to be seen from space.
When asked how much money she has spent on Halloween decorations over the years, Jenkins smiled a sheepish grin and said, “Um, I’d rather not answer that.”
This year, Jenkins topped off her ever-growing menagerie of decorations with a sign that displays a QR code — a blotchy square that visitors can scan with a smartphone’s camera to link to a website. That website tells visitors about Skeletons for St. Jude and gives them an opportunity to donate to the cause.
In its third year, the national fundraiser set a goal of $100,000, but so many people decided to take part in the initiative that they blew past that goal last week.
“They’ve already hit $113,000,” said Jenkins, who is the only person in the Northern Shenandoah Valley participating in this year’s Skeletons for St. Jude.
Fans of Jenkins’ Fifth Street display have already donated $405 to the cause, she said.
“It’s very important for my kids to know to be selfless and always give back,” she said about her motivation for participating in Skeletons for St. Jude. “I wanted to lead by example.”
Her decorations will be on display through Halloween, so trick or treaters on Fifth Street can look forward to walking past ghouls and a huge man-eating snake as they make their way to Jenkins’ front porch for a treasure trove of candy.
Jenkins wants to make sure that no child is left out of the Halloween fun. She has colored pumpkins in her yard to show parents she also has goodies for kids with special needs.
“The blue pumpkins indicate we have stuff for children who are autistic, and teal buckets show we have items for kids with nut or gluten allergies,” Jenkins said.
She’s anticipating a few hundred kids on Halloween night.
“They come in herds,” Jenkins said with a laugh. “I think they do a lap around the neighborhood.”
To learn more about or donate to Skeletons for St. Jude, visit skeletonsforhope.org. St. Jude’s mission is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases. No child is denied treatment based on race, religion or a family’s ability to pay, according to St. Jude’s website. More information about St. Jude’s is available at stjude.org.
Additionally, anyone who hopes to claim Jenkins’ crown in the Middletown Halloween House Decorating Contest needs to get busy because Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV said judging takes place Friday evening. There is no fee to enter the contest, but participants must submit an application by 5 p.m. Wednesday. The application and additional information is available at https://bit.ly/3D3zdvf.
