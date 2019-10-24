WINCHESTER — Prep your treat buckets and don your best costume for a new event taking place on the Loudoun Street Mall this weekend.
The Olde Towne Halloween Faire will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday on the mall with trick or treating and carnival-style games. The event is free to attend and hosted by the Old Town Business Association (OTWBA). Costumes are encouraged for the whole family, but not required.
For several years the event was called Spooktacular and was primarily a trick-or-treating only event.
“We want to reinvigorate it and turn it into more than just trick or treating,” said Bonnie Landy, president of the OTWBA.
Downtown businesses will hand out treats, as well as provide games for attendees. The goal is to break up the continuous line of trick or treaters seen in the past, and create an event where families can stay for a couple of hours.
Mummy bowling, cookie decorating, Halloween hopscotch, witches hat ring toss game, corn hole and coloring activities will be part of the fun. Compass West Realty plans to hold a costume contest outside of their business.
“It’s a good mix of family friendly things to do,” Landy said.
Participating businesses are not just those on the Loudoun Street Mall. Some surrounding downtown shops will also join in on the fun.
At 7 p.m., participants are invited to bring their lawn chairs to the Taylor Pavilion for the free screening of the 1993 Halloween movie “Hocus Pocus.” The movie follows the hilarious, yet villainous Sanderson sisters — Winifred, Sarah and Mary — who are accidentally resurrected to the present day by a teenage boy. The film is presented by Winchester City Parks & Recreation, Skyline Indie Film Festival, Murphy Beverage Company and The Polka Dot Pot.
“It’ll be a fun, free, community movie,” Landy said.
In case of rain, the film will be shown at Dharma Studio at 160 N. Loudoun St.
To find out more information about the Olde Towne Halloween Faire and see a list of participating visitors, visit the Olde Towne Winchester Halloween Faire Facebook page.
