FRONT ROYAL — Commonly known as eco-dying, flower pounding, hammer dyeing or Tatkizome, the ancient Japanese technique of hammering flowers or foliage on fabrics to create a beautiful pattern is becoming popular locally due to Amy Simpskin Davidson and her love of all things floral.
Davidson, who has always loved gardening, found her calling at the Farm at Clover Hill in Warren County when she became the manager/grower of the U-Pick Flower Farm in 2020 with her business partner Susie Huson. Since realizing her path was not in flower design per se, Davidson can often be found weeding and tending to the many flower beds around the farm.
Once an educator, Davidson has found a new passion teaching floral classes, one of them being hammer dyeing. Out of the six or eight different topics she teaches, hammer dyeing has become her recent favorite.
“I like to call it hammer dyeing, but the actual term is eco-dying,” she explained. “We’re printing on fabric you can use throughout your homes.”
After seeing an example of the work, eco-dying looks as though the leaves have been painted on with watercolor or printed with ink. Noticeable details include the veins of the foliage, the petal structure as well as the pistil of certain flowers.
“Hammer dying is a lot of fun,” Davidson said with glee. “I have all these goals, all these things I want to do and I’m so excited about it.”
The rich hues that come from the plants are notable due to the pretreatment process, which can take up to two days, depending on the item and quantity. Scouring, a term she heard from her mother, allows the cloth to be cleaned. Davidson said it could also be defined as the priming process for the fabric.
Natural fabrics are key to the success of hammering dyeing. Cotton, linen, or silk or other plant-based fabrics allow for stronger pigmentation because the colors adhere better to the cellulose fibers.
“If you were to take a cloth that has not been pre-treated and start banging on it, it would take some color, but as soon as you washed it, it would begin to fade,” she said.
The most important step, which Davidson said ensures the long-lasting color, is called a mordant, a mixture of water and alum or iron powder that helps bind the pigments to the fabric.
Depending on the amount of power used, the color fastness may differ, Davidson said.
A wide variety of items can be hammer dyed such as tea towels, aprons, T-shirts, dresses and other cotton items. Some artists have even found ways to hammer dye on cotton paper, making their own notecards to send to friends and family members.
Davidson said a former student who loved to embroider added her own special touch to her items by embroidering intricate details onto her floral work of art.
“There really are so many variables to natural dye,” she said. “It’s just really so exciting.”
There’s no wrong way of creating the perfect design, Davidson explained. Instead, she said to consider where the item will hang or be displayed. If the towel will hang on the stove, she said to place the flower and leaves on one side.
As for the flowers, Davidson selects from what's currently in bloom such as black-eyed Susans, zinnias, sunflowers, lisianthus, ferns, sweet William and several varieties of rudbeckias. At a recent class, Davidson added seed pods and other parts of plants that have dye within their structures.
“My philosophy to hammer dyeing is I am very meticulous," she said. "I cover every little area so I can get as many drops as possible.”
Tools to create the art are simple. Davidson said all it takes is a hammer or a rubber mallet, a flat surface and some masking tape. The tape, she explained, is used to keep the flowers or leaves in place as the hammering is done. In doing this, details become more noticeable both by their hue and their structure.
Fabric should be placed with the seams facing down. Davidson said by folding the item in half, the dye will bleed through and create a two-for-one design.
“I’ve learned a lot from my students,” Davidson said. “One student was more of an impressionist and kind of did a tap tap thing and another used a sunflower and just pounded away.”
In turn, Davidson said, both projects turned out beautifully in their own ways.
Dating back thousands of years, flower hammering is a great way to preserve the beauty of summer ending or a bloom that is full of meaning. For flower lovers like Davidson, it’s just another reason to be among the beauty nature provides.
The Farm at Clover Hill U-Pick Farm, 4022 Rockland Road, is open Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon and weekdays by appointment only.
Davidson will be offering private classes until the first frost. To learn more, contact her at 678-687-5812 or email Amy@cloverhill.farm.
