Last week, the Shenandoah University football team outgained Averett College 391-185, had six takeaways and no turnovers, scored two defensive touchdowns, and made notable plays in special teams.
Hornets head coach Scott Yoder thought it was a dominating performance in a lot of ways, and loved the result and the effort. But he felt his team was capable of more in their 45-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory.
“I don’t think we played consistently offensively,” Yoder said. “You score 45 points, and everybody thinks it’s great. We really only had two [long] drives. I thought a couple of our receivers had good games and I know our running backs ran hard, but I thought it was our most inconsistent game up front.”
It’s probably going to take a complete performance in an all phases for SU (6-2, 3-2 ODAC) to beat Hampden-Sydney College (5-3, 4-1) at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Shentel Stadium.
The Tigers feature NCAA Division III’s third-ranked passing offense (345.6 yards per game) and will be hungry to keep their ODAC title hopes alive. H-SC’s only conference loss is to Bridgewater and next week the Tigers will play undefeated Randolph-Macon. Bridgewater and R-MC handed SU its two losses.
It’s unknown if the director of the Tigers’ high-flying passing attack will be taking snaps on Saturday. Tanner Bernard (184 for 279, 2,283 yards, 20 touchdowns, three interceptions) had thrown for at least 300 yards in all six games he played in before leaving last week’s game with Guilford early in the second quarter.
Andrew Puccinelli (17 of 21 for 183 yards and one touchdown) entered the game with the score tied 7-7 and helped H-SC to a 28-21 win. Puccinelli also played in a Week 3 70-28 win over Greensboro that Bernard missed and completed 28 of 33 passes for 305 yards, four TDs and two interceptions.
“Tanner is playing at a high level,” Yoder said. “I expect him to play just because we need to be ready for that. [Puccinnelli] has operated efficiently. We are ready for everything.
“I watched the W&L game, and W&L did a really good job of taking away big throws, and [Bernard’s] disciplined enough to take the under [receiver] and move the sticks until something comes open [downfield]. Where he’s really impressive is extending the play, making the first rusher miss, then hitting the big one.”
H-SC spreads the ball around to its receivers and are led by Austin Fernandez (55 catches, 734 yards), Mason Cunningham (49 catches, 608 yards) and David Byler (45 catches, 503 yards). Each has six TD grabs.
“They’ve always been creative and they have good weapons on the outside,” Yoder said. “When they make a catch, we’ve got to make a tackle.”
The Tigers also have an outstanding rushing attack, as Melik Frost has a conference-best 773 yards and 11 touchdowns on 160 carries. H-SC averages 38.3 points and 471 yards per game while SU is giving up 16.5 ppg and 309.3 ypg (208.5 passing) after posting its third shutout of the season.
“They’re not a run-first offense, but if you commit too much, [Frost is] a kid that is going to break tackles and [go the distance for a TD],” Yoder said.
Given that Bridgewater is the only team to hold H-SC under 27 points, Yoder said SU’s offense will need to help out its defense.
The Tigers are giving up 30.5 points and 409.3 ypg (227.9 passing) while SU averages 30.9 ppg and 425.6 ypg with a balanced attack. Steven Hugney has completed 142 of 237 passes for 1,769 yards, 17 TDs and six interceptions and Rashadeen Byrd Jr. has 103 carries for 590 yards and five TDs.
Yoder said H-SC mixes up its looks well and does a good job with turnovers (13) and sacks (18).
“Tanner can’t hurt you if [the Tigers] are on defense,” Yoder said. “That doesn’t mean we play keep away with the ball, but can we link together first downs? When we get a couple first downs and we get a drive rolling, good things happen.”
Wild performance
SU junior cornerback Keyshawn Wilder earned the ODAC Defensive Player of the Week award and D3football.com Team of the Week honors with a performance for the ages against Averett.
Wilder intercepted four passes to tie Shenandoah and ODAC records. Dionte Beatty did it for SU in 2006 against Waynesburg before SU joined the ODAC. Six players in ODAC history have accomplished the feat, the last in 2006. Wilder also had four tackles and blocked a field goal attempt.
Wilder, who hails from Baltimore and played for Randallstown High School, has been a key contributor each of his three seasons at SU. (He did not participate in the spring 2021 season.)
The 6-foot, 180-pound player had 16 tackles and five passes defensed with one interception in 2019, 23 tackles with eight passes defensed and three interceptions in 2021, and had 38 tackles with three passes defensed and one interception coming into the Averett game.
Yoder — the Hornets head coach since 2013 — was surprised to learn Wilder wasn’t the first to do it at SU, but wasn’t surprised to Wilder leave a major imprint on a game.
“He’s one of the best corners that I’ve ever been around,” Yoder said. “He’s long, he’s athletic, he’s got great instincts, he has good ball skills. But it just blows my mind when you get four interceptions. I’ve never seen it in 20 years [of coaching]. After a while, you would think they wouldn’t throw on your side of the field.
“The last two weeks, we’ve really tried to work on closing the windows in the passing game. Linebackers, corners, safeties. Tip of the cap to all those guys, and obviously Keyshawn made some great plays.”
Wilder said Tuesday that three interceptions is the most he’s ever had in a game, which he accomplished in high school.
Before he started hauling passes out of air, Wilder preserved SU’s 7-0 lead in the first quarter by blocking a 42-yard field goal attempt. Wilder blocked a punt earlier this year against N.C. Wesleyan, and he appreciates that Kalvin Oliver — SU’s defensive coordinator and specials team coordinator — puts him in position to make those types of plays on special teams.
“I’ve got a good takeoff, and he trusts me that I can get there without getting a roughing the kicker,” Wilder said.
Wilder said that was his first chance to make a play in the game, and he feels like that gave him the energy he needed for his defensive performance.
Wilder said the Hornets thought they could have success shutting down Averett’s passing game. The Cougars have had to turn to their backup quarterback in Ryan Curle the past three games. Wilder thought his smaller size (5-foot-10) might be an issue against SU, and Wilder said he had a good read on the Cougars’ route concepts based on film study.
Wilder wound up having two interceptions against Curle and two against Sa’Quan Harrison, who came in late in the first half after SU converted a Wilder interception into a 28-0 lead. (Ben Burgan also picked off Curle and returned it 47 yards for a TD to make it 21-0.)
Wilder said a great pass rush from the defensive line forced Curle to step up on Wilder’s first interception. Wilder broke on the pass attempt on third-and-8 from the SU 42 to pick it off on the third play of the second quarter.
On the second one, running back Shawn Watlington caught a pass for a one-yard loss late in the second quarter, and Wilder essentially warned Watlington that he had that particular route figured out.
“I told him, ‘Tell your quarterback to throw it a little outside for me next time,’ and next time, he did,” Wilder said. “That was a film play. It feels good when you see things on film and you feel you can take advantage if you see it in a game.”
Wilder said his third interception came as a result of linebacker Matt Conroy hitting the receiver he was covering, forcing the ball to be popped up after it went off the receiver’s hands. Wilder dove for the pick.
Wilder’s last one came in the end zone and helped SU preserve the shutout on first and goal from the SU 15. Wilder thought it was an odd decision, because he was standing directly in front of the intended receiver.
“I guess he thought he was going to throw it over me,” Wilder said. “I jumped up high and put my right hand up really high, and I wound up catching it with one hand and bringing it in.”
Wilder said it meant to have so many takeaways. He said the Hornets had a lot of situations early in the season where they were getting their hands on the ball but couldn’t get the turnover, but former defensive coordinator Brock McCullough and Oliver always stress that good things will happen if you put yourself in good positions to make plays. Conroy also had a 22-yard fumble recovery TD to open the scoring.
“It was a total turnover game for the team that came from good days of practice, and getting our hands on the ball, and doing what we’re supposed to be doing,” Wilder said.
Wilder said it also meant a lot to receive so much attention for his performance, and not just from a personal standpoint.
“It’s my first ODAC award, and it makes me proud for my family to see that,” Wilder said. “And I’ve got some great teammates. They’re my biggest supporters. I can’t thank them enough. Those are the guys that trust me.”
