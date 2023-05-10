WINCHESTER — Handley High School is ready to party.
Officials on Wednesday announced a plethora of plans to celebrate the school's 100th anniversary, with one special event each month, starting on May 26 with the commencement ceremony for Handley's Class of 2023, which will be the 100th group of students to graduate from the Winchester school.
One of those seniors is Donivan Rowe-Williams, who also serves on the planning committee for Handley's year-long 100th anniversary celebration.
"I'm so excited to be graduating as part of the hundredth class at John Handley High School," Donivan said Wednesday afternoon during a press conference announcing the upcoming Handley 100th events. "It's such a special milestone, and I feel incredibly proud to be part of such a great legacy."
Kimberli Grove Ball, chair of the Handley 100th Events Committee, said the official public kickoff to the school's anniversary celebration will be on June 13, exactly 100 years after the high school's cornerstone was laid by freemasons.
To mark the occasion, Ball said there will be tours of Handley featuring special exhibits at 1 p.m., followed by a 2 p.m. public ceremony in the school's auditorium featuring special guests, a video presentation, a look back at the 1923 laying of the cornerstone and the unveiling of a new Eugene B. Smith painting of Handley High School. One hundred signed and numbered prints of the Smith painting will be offered for sale following the event.
Participants will then join a processional to witness the dedication of a new centennial stone created and donated by Frederick Block, Brick and Stone of Frederick County and the Slaughter family, and installed by H&W Construction of Frederick County and the Aikens family.
"After the dedication, attendees can enjoy a reception, browse and purchase Handley 100th merchandise and sign the attendance book that will be included in the Handley 100th time capsule, which will be buried here on the campus at the end of the celebration year," Ball said.
Other events and activities to mark the 100th anniversary of Handley's opening include:
- Monday — The Decades Walk, one of the special exhibits that will be part of the 100th anniversary celebration, will be unveiled at 2 p.m. on the Handley campus. It will feature special signage that will highlight the school's 100-year history by decade.
- June 21 — A program entitled "1923: The Prequel" will be offered at 6:30 p.m. at the school. The presentation will focus on the people and events responsible for the creation of Handley High School, including Judge John Handley's 1895 financial gift to Winchester that funded the school's construction.
- June 23 — The debut of the Alumni Music Series, which features monthly performances by artists who are graduates of Handley High School. The first performances will be by Fly featuring Phil Zuckerman and a five-piece band called The Stories We Tell. Tickets are available at brightboxwinchester.com.
- July 4 — The "Judges Give Back" 5K race, which is open to all runners and walkers in the community. There will be overall and age group awards, and proceeds will benefit Handley's student service organizations. You can register at onehandley.com.
- July 8 — Alumni Music Series performance by Raised on Analog.
- July 13 — A program that shares the story of how the Corcoran Gallery in Washington, D.C., used Handley's basement vault to safeguard precious works of art during World War II.
- July 18-23 — "Art in the Halls," a free photographic exhibit at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley featuring 25 posters depicting 10 decades of Handley history.
- Aug. 3 — A special program and luncheon to honor Handley faculty and staff past and present. Eligible participants are asked to register in advance at onehandley.com.
- Aug. 19 — Alumni Music Series performance by Caressing Steel.
- Sept. 7 — Alumni Music Series performance by American tenor Norman Shankle.
- Sept. 16 — Alumni Music Series performance by Zapotay.
- Sept. 23 — The Handley 100th Craft and Vendor Fair, featuring school-related merchandise and crafts.
In addition to the special events, the Handley 100th celebration will also feature special banners on downtown lampposts, exhibits at the school and other locations throughout Winchester, the selection of 100 Handley notables represented by 10 alumni from each decade, an Alumni Speaker Series and the development of a pictorial history book that will be available for purchase.
"This overview has taken us through September," Ball said. "I'll mention that October will be a very special month in the celebration year. We have a number of Homecoming and community-wide festivities planned as well as a continuation of the Program Series, Alumni Music Series and Alumni Speakers Series events."
As part of the celebration, a special Handley watch called "The Judge" is being produced by Handley alumnus Jay Carpenter, owner of Handley Watches. The watch, available in maroon or white for $275, is available for purchase online https://bit.ly/3BhLmfM or at Bell's Fine Clothing owned by the Shendow family (also Handley alumni) in downtown Winchester. A portion of proceeds from the sale of each watch will benefit the celebration.
"Other items of merchandise are being developed, which will be available for purchase at our events and through links that will be found on our website," Ball said.
"We are excited that everyone will be able to show their Handley pride," school Principal Susan Braithwaite said.
The 100th anniversary celebration will continue through next May.
For more information, visit onehandley.com.
