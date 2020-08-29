WINCHESTER — Handley High School will offer a new elective course on African American history beginning this academic year as a part of initiative launched by Gov. Ralph Northam.
Winchester Public Schools is one of 16 school divisions in Virginia offering the high school course, Northam announced Thursday.
In 2019, Northam directed the Virginia Department of Education to develop the new African American history course for high school students.
"Black history is American history, but for too long, the story we have told was insufficient and inadequate," Northam said in a statement. "The introduction of this groundbreaking course is a first step toward our shared goal of ensuring all Virginia students have a fuller, more accurate understanding of our history, and can draw important connections from those past events to our present day."
Although the course has been in development for the past year, it's being introduced at a time when nationwide protests have drawn attention to systematic racism and police brutality, particularly against Black people.
The course will touch on African American history from precolonial Africa through today. This will include teachings surrounding the transatlantic slave trade, the Civil War, Emancipation, Reconstruction, the Civil Rights era and to the present. Students will also learn about African American voices who have not been traditionally taught in the classroom.
Winchester Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said he is proud to offer this course. Yet, he said he's aware African American history is American history and that the full American story has not been told.
"I look forward to a day when the American history our students encounter in schools across this country includes the entirety of the rich tapestry of difference that makes this country and this democratic experiment so vibrant, evolving and the envy of many," Van Heukelum said.
Carl Rush, WPS' equity and community engagement coordinator, said the new elective course is a good start.
"My hopes with this course moving forward, we look at the way that curriculum is being rolled out in the state of Virginia, period," he said.
That doesn't just include integrating African American history into required courses in the state but also including Hispanic, Latino communities and Asian American histories, Rush said, adding that focusing a lens on gender and other identities is important as well.
The course at Handley will be taught by Jeff Keller. Fifteen students initially signed up for the course, and enrollment is growing, Rush said. Keller plans to teach multiple classes for this elective course, if there's enough interest.
Another interesting opportunity the new course provides is the ability for the division to teach local history, including stories tied to the Douglas School on Kent Street, Rush said.
Douglas School opened in 1927 to educate Black students from the City of Winchester and Frederick and Shenandoah counties. It later served as an intermediate school, an elementary school and a community learning center. It is on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places.
The division is planning to renovate the Douglas School into school administration offices while also maintaining a portion of the building to educate the community on the school's history.
The African American history elective course will also include a capstone project that will require students to conduct independent research on a question or problem they want to explore to show a deeper understanding of African American history.
By the end of the course students will be expected to "analyze and understand how the institution of slavery in the United States shaped beliefs about race and the supremacy of one race over another and influenced America's economy and politics," according to the Northam press release.
Students are also expected to understand and evaluate the journey for equality, justice and freedom for those facing barriers and oppression on the basis of race, class and gender. They will also learn how African Americans have impacted and been shaped by policies and institutions and laws created by federal, state and local governments.
(3) comments
I hope some of this material becomes integrated into all American history courses and taught at lower grades as well. Many more could benefit were It available on-line for anyone throughout the state.
Frederick County should follow suit. Let’s hope the class becomes very popular and is not filled with just African-American students.
Sounds like man interesting course. I hope it is balanced and objective.
