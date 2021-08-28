WINCHESTER — Jay Carpenter was tired of the leather and metal bands on his watches getting in the way while he was training for triathlons, playing golf or just working in the office.
So he did something about it.
Carpenter, a Winchester native and Handley High School graduate, created his own brand of watches called Handley Watches, which pays homage to his Winchester alma mater. He now lives in the Richmond area.
The bands are made with silicone, which is lightweight, durable, water repellent and high performing. The watch faces are more traditional.
“I wanted to preserve the traditional, classic analog look of a timepiece, but with a polish of flexible performance with a good feeling band,” Carpenter said.
So, with his wife Alexis, Carpenter started putting together some ideas and products, received feedback from close friends and family, then went into business.
He said he was a little surprised the idea hadn’t been perfected yet, but he knew he could be on to something.
“There’s different variations of watches, but what we found was that the quality and the look in the type of bands that we were using at our price point was very unique,” he said. “There are things out there that are high-end and cost an arm and a leg, but you’re not going to want to leave that in a gym locker or even mow your grass with it on. It’s not functional. It’s not something that carries that aesthetic appeal at an attainable price point with a flexible band.”
There are currently 14 watch types listed on the company’s website, handleywatches.com. Prices range from $190 to $235.
Each watch comes with a different name. The names are inspired by places that mean something to the couple, including streets they’ve lived on, road names they’ve seen and liked and places they’ve visited, Carpenter said.
“You take a different level of pride when it’s your baby, especially early on when you see something as simple as the packaging,” he said. “It’s you, because you represent the company. It’s a pride and a real fun thing to watch grow.”
Though Handley Watches targeted the male demographic early on, the company has made sure its watches are gender neutral and can be worn by anyone.
That’s helped, especially with the new NCAA rules that allow college athletes to make money off their name, image and likeness, mainly by promoting products through endorsement deals.
Carpenter said he’s been able to secure deals with multiple NCAA athletes, including golfers, baseball players and lacrosse players.
“If their audience or constituents are seeing it, it might be brand-new eyes on our product. Athletes have approached us, but we’ve also approached some that just make logical sense,” he said. “We’re a brand that not many people know of. Previously, access to that (college athletics) market wasn’t there. Social media is so big, and there’s a ton of different types of relationships you can create now.”
The company officially launched in February of 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced an immediate change in plans. Handley Watches didn’t really take off until August 2020, Carpenter said.
“I called the time between March and August our ‘redshirt period.’ We took the time to build some partnerships with athletes and nonprofits and improved our overall quality,” he said. “We were going to be very event-based and be out and about. Watches are a very tangible thing — people want to touch it, feel it, weigh it. We had to edit that to be an all direct-to-consumer and e-commerce market.”
Carpenter said sales are up almost 300% over the last year, with new products set to come out soon. The couple is also working on setting up a possible brick-and-mortar operation.
“We’ve got a long way to go, I think. But it’s been fun. We love it,” he said. “It really is one of those kind of family businesses that we’re trying to grow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.