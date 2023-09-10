WINCHESTER — Throughout his life, Winchester native Norman Shankle knew two things to be true.
He loved to sing, and he could do it well.
Now, about two decades into his career as a professional opera tenor, it’s safe to say his talent has served him well.
“I just kind of fell into it,” Shankle said of his career. “... Everything was just born of me loving to sing, really.”
A graduate of both Handley High School and Shenandoah University, Shankle returned to Winchester last week, providing a master class for SU students and a talk/concert as part of Handley’s 100th anniversary alumni speaker series.
“It’s been a long time since I’ve been to Winchester,” said Shankle, who graduated from Handley in 1988. “... I’m not sure what the emotions I’m feeling are. ... I’m really looking forward to it, though, actually. I mean I, you know, I have good memories. ... I’m looking forward to, kind of, tooling around for a little bit, and revisiting places and haunts. ... I can’t wait to see it, actually. Particularly Shenandoah, I have some real, real feelings for that place.”
Shankle began singing in his church’s choir in middle school. At Handley, he joined the school’s choir and participated in school musicals. It’s there that he was introduced to a friend’s father who offered to give him voice lessons.
When graduation rolled around, Shankle says he didn’t have any concrete ambitions regarding where his life was headed.
“I don’t know what I wanted to do. I really didn’t, at least, I don’t remember wanting anything in particular. It’s just that he (his voice teacher) thought I should keep studying voice, and I loved singing,” he said.
So, Shankle headed off to SU, eventually discovering an interest in classical music, which he ultimately decided to study and pursue.
“The thing is, with classical music, it’s not just one monolithic genre, actually, I guess. It’s many things just like, just like popular music today,” he said. “... There are sub genres within classical music, and I think everybody can find something that they enjoy. And you know, the things, especially opera, the themes are, like, the same themes as every kind of modern movie. They are not old fashioned. They weren’t old fashioned when they were written, which is, I think, possibly why that’s the case. So lots of those stories, and themes in the stories and characters in the stories are still pretty complicated people with kind of very modern themes. Lots of them, surprisingly. ... Nothing is unusual or not realistic or unrelatable. Basically, that’s what I like about it,” he said.
After college, Shankle was accepted to a young artists program in San Francisco. He says this is typically a necessary step for anyone who wishes to pursue a career in opera. There, he says he learned about what the industry demanded aside from singing talent.
“If I hadn’t been so enamored with being away and doing a program, I mean, I should have been terrified. And there were times I was terrified at the things I did not know. I don’t think I had ever been challenged on that level, kind of, before,” he said.
Shankle said one of his biggest learning curves was grasping the business side of opera — what to say to possible employers, lessons in self-promotion, meeting expectations. He said it was a hard, eye-opening summer, and that it really took him two to four more years to be prepared for the world of professional opera singing.
He did, however, take his talent to the professional level. His first job after leaving San Francisco was a role in Mozart’s “Don Giovanni” with a company in Germany. Call it fate or call it a coincidence, but the first time Shankle ever saw a professional opera had also been in Germany years earlier during an SU student trip. The show? “Don Giovanni.”
“Same production, same set, same costumes ... which is weird,” he said.
Throughout his career, Shankle would gain notoriety for his performances of Mozart’s operas. He says this is because his voice is equipped for the parts.
Shankle is a tenor, a role typically filled by a male singer whose voice reaches the highest notes associated with the male vocal range. According to an online source, Opera for All, “The Mozart tenor is a distinct tenor type who specialize in the composer’s operas. Mozart’s works place particular demands on his tenor roles, requiring perfect intonation, diction and phrasing. The Mozart tenor will have greater breath control than his counterparts, as well as a wide dynamic range and knowledge of specific stylistic considerations.”
“It’s just my voice,” Shankle said. “It suited my voice.”
Shankle’s career has taken him all over the world, from a stint in Amsterdam that earned the city a special place in his heart to travels through Germany and Italy. Last year, he performed in the National Philharmonic’s “A Knee on the Neck,” an opera which remembered Minneapolis man George Floyd who was killed by police, as well as other victims of racial violence in the United States. Shankle was one of the production’s soloists.
Currently, he’s working as a contract employee at the National Gallery’s music department in Washington, D.C. He helps run the gallery’s Sunday concert series.
“I do truly love working at the museum,” he said. “... I mean, who knew?”
Shankle will also be traveling toward the end of the year for opera performances. Currently, he resides in Maryland with his wife and two children.
He expressed gratitude for his career, as well as the opportunity to return to his hometown and share knowledge with SU students.
“I just want to tell them what my experience was, because I’m fairly sure that their experience will be the same, and it would of been nice to hear that, I think, when I was there,” he said.
