WINCHESTER — A Handley High School alumnus is one of five dozen people nationally to be named a 2023 Tillman Scholar.
Tirone Young, a 2012 Handley graduate and son of Winchester School Board Chairwoman Marie Imoh and her husband, financial advisor James Imoh, was selected in June from among thousands of applicants to receive an academic scholarship from the Pat Tillman Foundation, a national nonprofit dedicated to supporting people who want to better serve their communities.
“As members of both our immediate and greater communities, we all stand to gain if each individual bears the responsibility of caring for the people and resources around us,” Young wrote in his scholarship application to the Pat Tillman Foundation.
The foundation is named for Patrick Tillman, a former NFL standout with the Arizona Cardinals who was passionate about lifelong learning and helping others.
In May 2002, following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Tillman turned down a $3.6 million, three-year contract offer from the Cardinals so he could instead join the Army Rangers and contribute to the fight against terrorism.
On April 22, 2004, Tillman was accidentally killed in a friendly fire incident while serving in Afghanistan. Later that year, his friends and family, including widow Marie Tillman, established the Chicago-based Pat Tillman Foundation to support people with military ties who are striving to make the world a better place.
According to its website, the foundation selects 60 people per year out of an average of 2,000 applicants and awards scholarships to promote “lifelong leadership development opportunities and a diverse, global community of high-performing mentors and peers. These scholars are making an impact as they lead through action in the fields of healthcare, business, public service, STEM (Science, Technology, Education, Mathematics), education and the humanities.”
To date, the Pat Tillman Foundation has invested more than $24 million in developing future leaders.
Young, who was class president, debate team captain and DECA president in his senior year at Handley, attended the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, from 2012 to 2016, earning a bachelor of science degree in nuclear engineering and an engineer-in-training certification from the National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying. The high school football standout also was awarded a NCAA Division I-A varsity letter for his achievements as a walk-on with the Army Black Knights football team at West Point.
Following graduation, Young was commissioned as an Army infantry officer and stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia. In 2017, he was transferred to Landstuhl, Germany, and became a nuclear medical scientist in the Medical Service Corps. That made him one of four licensed health physicists supporting the Army in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East by ensuring the proper use of radioactive isotopes and radiation-producing devices during medical procedures.
According to information from the Pat Tillman Foundation, Young’s final weeks in the Army before he was honorably discharged in August 2021 saw him supporting Operation Allies Refuge, providing humanitarian backing as team lead for Red Cross employees and volunteers in support of repatriation and evacuation efforts for at-risk Afghan populations evacuating from Kabul, Afghanistan.”
Young is currently pursuing a doctorate of medicine degree from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.
“Tirone is committed to leveraging his education, training and past experiences to influence positive change through medicine,” the Pat Tillman Foundation’s website states. “He aspires to share with youth of mutual backgrounds how resilience refined his character, which may serve as the groundwork instrumental to their own breakthrough.”
To learn more about the Pat Tillman Foundation and its Tillman Scholars program, visit pattillmanfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.