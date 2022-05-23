Latest AP News
- Biden: US would intervene with military to defend Taiwan
- Biden: Monkeypox threat doesn't rise to level of COVID-19
- Russian ties shred German ex-leader Schroeder's standing
- Bangkok governor's election handily won by opposition figure
- 2022 midterms: What to watch in Georgia, Texas, elsewhere
- Seven years later, still no trial for Texas AG Ken Paxton
- Stacey Abrams aims to recapture energy of first campaign
- Kim, other N. Koreans attend large funeral amid COVID worry
- Albanese sworn in as PM in Australia ahead of Tokyo summit
- Biden to lay out in Japan who's joining new Asia trade pact
Local News
- Business Briefcase
- Parents grapple with bare shelves, misinformation through baby formula shortage
- Westminster-Canterbury breaks ground for major expansion
- West Wynd development bringing 248 homes to Stephens City
- Cops: Motorcyclist confessed to fleeing
- Room for improvement: New Handley Success Center helps struggling students
- Proposal for new trail in Clarke County doesn't go anywhere
- May is Mental Health Awareness Month: Seek help if you need it
- Rezoning changes for gas station/convenience store get nod from Frederick Country panel
- Shooter in drug ripoff gets 5 years, 7 months
AP National Sports
Death Notices
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services
contributed
- Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.