WINCHESTER — The ending to Friday's game was hardly what the Handley boys' soccer team envisioned, but the Judges will take it.
The final 10 minutes saw Handley lose both of its head coach and an All-District forward after each was carded twice to produce a red card designation. But it also saw the Judges break a tie with two goals to beat Sherando 3-1 at James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium and remain unbeaten in the Class 4 Northwestern District.
"Sherando was the only team in the district we hadn't played yet," said Handley junior midfielder Jag Fitzsimmons, who scored the opening goal from more than 60 yards away and assisted the final goal. "We wanted to show who we were, and we especially did that in the last 10 minutes by putting two away."
Judges head coach Cosmo Balio was sent off for arguing with the head referee with about 10 minutes left, but Handley's frustration turned to joy about a minute later when junior Ramon Diaz-Guzman scored off a pass from freshman midfielder Isaac Carter to make it 2-1.
Diaz-Guzman ran toward the Handley sideline after the goal and was quickly engulfed by his teammates. Jubilant members of the Judges boys' JV team and girls' varsity team ran toward the huddled mass as well and got close to the celebration before being sent back toward the stands.
Emotions continued to remain high from there. For example, Handley senior forward Jonathan Romero was quickly carded twice, getting sent off with a red card for a comment after he and a Warrior player were both issued yellow cards moments earlier according to Judges assistant coach Scott Bucey.
But the Judges (6-1-2, 6-0-1 district) made the Diaz-Guzman goal stand up against the Warriors (2-6-1, 2-3-1). Senior Oscar Mendoza Guifarro headed away a Sherando free kick taken from near the the end line on the left side to keep the score 2-1 and James Fowler clinched the victory by volleying in Fitzsimmons' cross on a free kick from near the right corner flag with just seconds remaining.
There were a few instances in the second half where Handley expressed frustration, including one involving Diaz-Guzman when he went to the ground in the penalty box and no foul was called with about 15 minutes left. The situation that involved the most discussion though centered around Handley goalkeeper Owen Turnbull a few minutes.
Turnbull came off his line to make a brilliant sliding scoop just before Sherando's Brody Purtell could control a loose ball that rolled into the Handley penalty box. Purtell made contact with Turnbull on the play.
Balio said the ref thought Turnbull was hit on the head and asked for a trainer, which meant Turnbull would have to come out of the game. Balio didn't think Turnbull was hit in the head, adding that Turnbull said he was hit on the arm and just needed a moment to collect himself before he got up. Balio was issued a yellow card when he questioned the ref's request for a trainer. After the ref and Balio exchanged more words about the situation, Balio made a strong remark that resulted in the ref pulling out a red card.
It was a lengthy delay, and the Judges responded better when play resumed and quickly worked the ball up the field. Carter passed the ball along the ground from the left side to Diaz-Guzman. He stopped the ball, turned on a defender, faced the goal, and calmly shot the ball inside the left post from about 12 yards out.
"I took a touch, had to do a cutback, and saw the wide-open goal," Diaz-Guzman said. "We preach about composure in the final [offensive] third [of the field]."
The goal was a huge moment of relief for Handley, which created numerous opportunities for itself after a slugglsh opening 10 minutes in which Sherando had the ball in the Judges' half of the field for almost the entire time. Over the last 70 minutes, the Judges had a 21-4 shot advantage and a 12-1 edge on corner kicks.
"I can't say enough with how these kids respond to adversity," said Balio, whose team lost All-Region outside back Jackson Justice for the game with an injury just before halftime. "The next-guy up mentality has been great. Oscar Mendoza came in and played wonderful for us on the back line. They're answering the bell."
Handley's ability to do that so quickly after the first goal clearly made a difference on Friday. Sherando had three corner kicks in the first 10 minutes, then broke through when Joe Burton took advantage of a long ball from Tim Hill. Burton knocked the ball deftly around a charging Turnbull near the top of the box before hitting the ball into the empty net to make it 1-0.
But on the ensuing kickoff, Fitzsimmons noticed Sherando goalkeeper Connor Sanders (six saves) was well off his line. After Fitzsimmons' twin brother Dash played the the ball back to him on the kickoff, Dash said he took one touch and shot the ball from more than 60 yards out. Sanders got back to the goal line in time, but the shot was too high up on the goal for him to punch the ball away.
"I would not do that usually, but I saw it, I had an opportunity, and I went for it," Jag said. "After that, our energy really got up to our standards."
The Judges took the game's next 11 shots and had eight corner kicks before the Warriors had a shot just before the half. Sanders played exceptionally to keep the game tied.
Pat Anderson has been coaching with Sherando since the school opened in 1993-94, and he said it's the third time the Judges have scored on a goal like Jag's against the Warriors.
Anderson said he liked the Warriors' intensity at the beginning of the game, but it was hard to sustain that because of the team's depth issues on a warm day. Sherando was without two starters coming into the game, had one leave during the game, and had another go out for a significant stretch before returning.
Anderson made some adjustments at halftime to improve the Warriors' situation on the defense, but Sherando could never manage a sustained attack like it had in the opening 10 minutes.
"We just couldn't penetrate enough to put pressure on them," Anderson said.
Anderson feels the Warriors are showing improvement. They had a 2-0-1 stretch with wins over James Wood and Millbrook after losing their first four games.
"We're getting people set in their spots and getting people comfortable with playing each other," Anderson said. "We've just got to make the most of our opportunities [from close range]. That's the hardest struggle right now. I'm proud of the way we played. We've just got to finish."
Handley is next in action at Fauquier on Monday and will be without Balio and Romero. Sherando will host Liberty on Tuesday.
