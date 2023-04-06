WINCHESTER — The Handley boys’ soccer team might have been smiling a lot more during its game on Tuesday at James R. Wilkins Stadium, but the Judges couldn’t have been more satisfied with what they did on Thursday against another Frederick County rival on their home turf.
Two days after a sizzling 8-0 win over James Wood, the Judges went home with a 1-0 win over Millbrook to compete a season sweep of the Pioneers and remain undefeated in the Class 4 Northwestern District.
“Those 1-0 games are a lot more important than 8-0 games,” Handley junior center back James Fowler said. “We learn a lot about our players in games like this.”
On Thursday, the Judges (5-1-1, 5-0-1 district) certainly learned more about their toughness.
Handley generated numerous scoring chances in the second half of last week’s 2-1 win against Millbrook and obviously had no problem with offensive cohesion against the Colonels. But the Pioneers (1-5-1, 0-4-1 district) made Handley work for everything it got after Dash Fitzsimmons’ penalty kick goal 10 minutes in. The Judges had an 8-1 corner kick advantage in the second half but only had a 9-8 edge in shots for the game.
A Handley defense that was without All-District defender Jackson Justice on Thursday because of an illness was a major part of that gritty effort. Judges goalkeeper Owen Turnbull (three saves) didn’t face any truly dangerous shots in the run of play because of the work his defenders did in front of him, though Turnbull did have to come up big in the final two minutes. He stopped a Millbrook corner kick from getting through to the center of the box, then positioned himself well to catch Will Demus’ closing 34-yard direct kick during a windy second half.
Fowler teamed with sophomore Axel Grimaldo at the center back positions, and Skip Dickson, Elmer Sanchez-Hernandez and Oscar Mendoza Guifarro all worked the outside spots.
“I think Oscar stepped in great,” Handley coach Cosmo Balio said. “Elmer played well for us. The leadership from Fowler and Axel has been outstanding, and our freshman Skip Dickson has been great. I couldn’t be more proud of the back line. And Owen made some huge plays.
“We had to fight and claw. The kids gave it their all.”
The Judges lost 4-0 to Loudoun County and tied Liberty 3-3 in their first three games, but Handley has only surrendered one goal in the last three games, an own goal against the Pioneers.
“[The defense] is clicking now,” Fowler said. “Elmer and Skip were new players at the beginning, and we just weren’t used to playing with them as much. As the season has gone on, we’ve had more chemistry.”
In the 10th minute, Fitzsimmons was knocked to the ground after he took a pass from his twin brother Jag, with his back to the goal at the time of the foul. He had no problems with his penalty kick. Millbrook freshman goalkeeper Brandt Upson guessed Dash would go to the left and Dash easily slotted the ball into the lower right corner.
“I always go to the right side, and it worked this time,” Dash said.
Dash certainly didn’t know it would be the only goal, but he felt his team maintained a strong mentality throughout the game.
“We talked about the game Tuesday and said we couldn’t get our confidence too far up because of the 8-0 win,” Dash said. “We grinded that [attitude] in practice [Wednesday] and we worked hard [Thursday]. We didn’t take our foot off the pedal really at all throughout the game, I think.”
When talking about his penalty kick, Dash noted that Millbrook came close to earning a penalty kick of its own. With about seven minutes left, Logan Arthur made a run toward goal, got tangled up with a couple of Judges, and crashed to the turf. But play continued on, and the Pioneers would not get quality opportunities like that again until the final two minutes.
Plays like that were frustrating for Millbrook, but the overall effort was satisfying for the Pioneers.
“I think that’s the best game [our players] have played all season,” Millbrook coach Rhonda Cottino said. “But it’s got to be like that every game. For some reason, we play Handley with more intensity than we play anybody else. I don’t know why, but we’ve got to find that intensity in every game. Aside from [the penalty kick goal], that’s a pretty even game.”
Handley and Millbrook will play their next games on Monday on the road at non-district teams. The Judges will play Harrisonburg and the Pioneers will take on Tuscarora.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.