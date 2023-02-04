WINCHESTER — The great Marvin Gaye did a duet back in the 1960’s entitled, “It Takes Two.”
That song should be blasting from the rafters on Monday night at Millbrook High School.
Thanks to a clutch 51-47 victory on Friday, Handley gained a season split against Sherando and now the Class 4 Northwestern District boys’ basketball regular-season title will be decided by which rival gets a second win over the other.
Isaiah Lavette scored eight of his 13 points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of free throws with 9.8 seconds left as the Judges (13-9, 10-2) avenged a 76-61 loss to the Warriors (15-6, 10-2) earlier in the season and won a topsy-turvy contest ripe with drama before a packed Maddex-Omps Gymnasium.
“It’s exciting,” said Handley coach Zach Harrell-Zook of the prospects of facing Sherando at 6 p.m. Monday at the neutral site of Millbrook. “Now we’re even and it’s best two out of three for the No. 1 seed. It’s got bigger stakes and that’s why we’re playing it in the first place.”
“The great thing is the situation is not lost,” said Sherando coach Garland Williams, whose squad trailed 11-0 after one quarter on Friday. “We’ll come back and play it Monday and prayerfully we’ll be better.”
The contest presented a roller-coaster of emotions for both teams, who dealt with foul troubles (two starters on each squad fouled out) and huge momentum swings.
Sherando started the game without its best player Kellen Tyson, who was injured. Handley’s top player Emerson Fusco missed most of the second half with foul woes.
Blanked in the first quarter, the Warriors came back to tie the game at halftime and led 34-32 entering the final period.
They seemingly had all of the momentum when Drew Tyson converted an up-and-under move and was fouled a minute into the period. The basket made it 38-32, but Tyson missed the free throw and Lavette was fouled on the rebound. Lavette made the first foul shot of the double-bonus and missed the second, but Fusco grabbed the rebound and fed him for a layup to make it quickly 38-35.
“Basketball is an awesome game,” Harrell-Zook said. “There are times where you need a stop and there are times where you need a basket. We were able to get one there to make the momentum even keel.”
Handley’s next bucket was the strangest of them all. Jaevon Brisco fired a 3-pointer from the left corner and somehow it glanced off the glass at an absurd angle and went through to tie the game at 38-38.
“We have a saying that the basketball gods reward those who put the work in,” Harrell-Zook said. “Sometimes you get a lucky spin and it worked there.”
“That was big,” Williams said. “That was a difference-maker. That thing was high up in the corner and skipped in. I guess they had a leprechaun somewhere in the corner there.”
The contest bounced back-and-forth and was tied at 43-43 after Sherando’s Lazare Adingono scored on a putback with 3:50 to go.
Fusco’s two foul shots put Handley back ahead for good at 45-43 with 3:29 left, but he fouled out with 2:22 to go with the Judges ahead 46-43. Two free throws from Anthony Binibini brought Sherando back to within 46-45, but Lavette made two to push the lead back to 48-45 with 1:08 left.
Jacob Brown’s drive cut the margin to 48-47 with 48 seconds to go. Handley held the ball until Brisco was fouled with 19.8 on the clock. The freshman made one of two attempts to give the Judges a 49-47 lead.
Sherando got off a jumper from the foul line but missed and Lavette grabbed the rebound and was fouled. He calmly swished two free throws with 9.8 seconds to go that iced the game.
“I was like, ‘I have to be confident,’” said Lavette, who was 6 for 8 from the line in the quarter. “I knew that if I made them it was going to be harder for them to come back.”
“At the end of the game at the foul line, it was a big moment for him,” Harrell-Zook said of Lavette. “I’m so happy for him as a senior to have such a game at a pivotal time of year. You love seeing hard work pay off for kids.”
Sherando was unable to get a decent shot off in the final seconds.
“We played some pretty decent defense to get back into it from where we were,” Williams said. “We tied it up at the half and played it all of the way through. Going down the stretch, we had a couple of miscues and they hit some buckets on us. We thought we had some opportunities, but the shots didn’t fall at the end.”
Handley couldn’t have started the game much better as the Judges blanked the Warriors in the first quarter. Handley forced five turnovers and pressured each shot. Fusco had nine of the 11 points and assisted on Lavette’s layup to start the game.
“It was real physical,” Lavette said. “I wanted to set the tone from the start. I was on it from the jump.”
“That was the best eight minutes we’ve played all season to start the game,” Harrell-Zook said. “That’s what I told the guys. The defensive effort in the first quarter was just outstanding. … They weren’t able to get anything going. They tried four different offenses in the first quarter. We were there and we were ready.”
“They played real good defense,” Williams said. “They came out and knocked down shots. I think we were kind of shell-shocked. … They just hit shots and we didn’t.”
Led by Trey Williams and Brown, the Warriors rallied in the second quarter. After going nearly 8½ minutes without a point and trailing 15-5, Sherando went on a 16-6 run to close out the quarter to tie the contest at 21-21 at the half. Trey Williams had nine of his team-high 18 points in the quarter and Brown added six.
Trey Williams netted eight points in the third quarter as Sherando took the lead.
“Those guys are a really good team,” Harrell-Zook said of the Warriors. “They are an unselfish group and they make you work at both ends of the floor. They are a really solid team. Just seeing our guys rise to occasions and elevate their games in the biggest moments, I’m excited for them. I’m happy because I know how much they wanted it.”
Fusco had 15 of his team-high 17 points in the first half. He scored 11 of the game’s first 13 points.
Lavette also had a huge game on the glass.
“He was one that definitely took this one personal tonight,” Harrell-Zook said of Lavette. “He wasn’t proud of the effort he put forth in the first game against them and quite frankly nobody was. He was absolutely relentless on both ends of the floor.”
Drew Tyson, Williams and Brown netted eight points each for Sherando, while Gavyn Blye notched seven.
The Warriors obviously missed Kellen Tyson, the team’s leading scorer (16.3 ppg) and rebounder (7.9 rpg). “He hurt himself on Tuesday night and tweaked some things,” Garland Williams said. “We held him out because he was hobbling around, so hopefully he will be ready for next week.”
Lavette, who credited practice sessions leading into Friday’s game for the Judges’ success, said he and his teammates are happy to get a shot at the crown. “It’s big,” he said. “We are going to do all we can do to prepare for it. … I feel like we’ve got all of the momentum.”
