WINCHESTER — With 1:07 remaining on Friday night at Casey Gymnasium, the Millbrook boys' basketball team's roaring fans had to be thinking that the Pioneers were going to break Handley's hearts, just like the Judges did to them on Dec. 16 at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium.
In less than four minutes, Millbrook had whittled Handley's 63-49 lead to 68-65, and Rich Pell had just drawn a charge and the fifth foul on reigning Class 4 Northwestern District Player of the Year Emerson Fusco.
The Pioneers kept coming and would tie up the game twice, but Handley's coolness under pressure proved to be too much to overcome.
A Judges team that had made only 49.9 percent of its free throws (165 of 391) through its first 17 games hit all four of its free throw attempts in the final minute, with freshman Kyren Oglesby making the first two and freshman Jaevon Brisco hitting the last two for the game's final points with 7.9 seconds left.
Millbrook senior Detric Brown got a final shot from the right side of the lane in the final seconds. But with the 6-foot-4 Oglesby challenging him, Brown's shot sailed high and to the left and the Judges grabbed the air ball to secure a 72-70 win.
Handley was led by sophomore Breylon Miller (20 points, 18 rebounds), Fusco (19 points) and Brisco (17 points). Tyler Seminaro (four 3-pointers) starred with 30 points for Millbrook, and Brown (13) and Javell Holmes (12) also scored in double figures.
Brisco hadn't attempted free throws on Friday when he stepped to the line with 7.9 seconds left, but he felt his shooting stroke was on after making three 3-pointers in the first half. Handley's best free throw shooter (31 of 44 coming in for 70 percent) then calmly delivered.
"I didn't lack confidence," Brisco said. "I knew they were going in."
Friday marked the Judges' second thrilling victory in two contests this year against the Pioneers. On Dec. 16 at home, Handley (9-9, 6-2 district) rallied from a 44-36 deficit with 4:25 left to beat the Pioneers (8-10, 5-3) 50-48 on a buzzer-beating shot from Fusco.
The Judges played about as well as they could possibly play in building a 42-31 halftime lead, but Handley coach Zach Harrell-Zook didn't feel comfortable by any means. He knew a Millbrook charge would come. That's what the Judges did after falling behind 27-17 at the half on Dec. 16.
"I told our assistant coaches a minute before the second half was to start that we were down 10 the first time we played them in the first half, and I feel less comfortable now than I did then," Harrell-Zook said. "Just because that's just the type of game this is going to be.
"We were emotionally tested. But at the end of day, we came together, sank all the fouls shot at the end and got a stop at the most critical time of the game."
As evidenced by those season totals, foul shots usually aren't a key part of Handley's success. But, the Judges got the job done throughout Friday's game, making 13 of 17 (76.4 percent) overall and 7 of 8 in the fourth quarter.
"That's a hurdle we've been trying to get over all year is the foul line," Harrell-Zook said. "When we needed it the most tonight, we got them."
The Judges obviously needed them to win the game, but also to stem Millbrook's momentum.
Handley tied for its largest lead at 63-49 with 5:18 left after Miller fed Oglesby for a layup on a press break. Then with 4:10 left, Fusco returned to the game after sitting since the 7:51 mark of the fourth quarter after picking up his fourth foul, a stretch that saw the Judges go from a 57-45 lead to a 65-52 edge.
But with 3:22 left, Millbrook's players and fans seemed to awaken after Holmes delivered a thunderous slam that briefly stopped the game so the net could be untangled. Holmes had deflected a pass at midcourt that Rich Pell caught for a steal, and he fired the ball up the court to Holmes for the dunk that cut the Judges' lead to 65-56.
Millbrook played its best defense of the game in the fourth quarter, holding the Judges to a 4-of-14 shooting and forcing eight of Handley's 17 total turnovers, and Pell came up particularly big.
Pell's steal set up Seminaro's 3-pointer from the left corner with 1:53 left that cut Handley's lead to 66-63. After drawing the charge that fouled out Fusco, Pell made another steal near midcourt with 51.5 seconds left and was subsequently fouled, and he sank both of his free throws (Millbrook made 17 of 23 for the game) to tie the game at 68-68.
It was the first time the Pioneers had been even with Handley since the first quarter, which ended with the Judges scoring the last nine points as part of an 11-0 run that gave the Judges a 21-13 lead with 7:17 left in the second quarter.
Millbrook then swarmed Oglesby in the front court and committed a foul with 40.6 seconds left. With the Pioneers on a 19-5 run, Oglesby made two free throws to put the Judges back on top at 70-68.
Millbrook responded with Chase Ford's jumper in the lane to tie the game at 70. Brisco was then fouled away from the basket with 7.9 seconds left, and he connected twice to make it 72-70.
After a timeout, Millbrook inbounded to Brown, who drove all the way down to the right block before spinning back toward the middle. But with Oglesby contesting, Brown's shot missed the mark.
"It feels good," Brisco said. "It always feels good to beat Millbrook."
Oglesby played in just his second game for Handley on Friday. Harrell-Zook said he lives "100 feet away" from Handley, but he started the year at Virginia Academy in Ashburn before deciding to transfer and enrolled at Handley two weeks ago.
Harrell-Zook said he left it up to his players to decide if Oglesby should be added to the team in the middle of the season, and they were completely on board.
"It's not my program, it's [the players'] program," Harrell-Zook said. "We laid out the things he needed to do, and that's why he wasn't there for us against Sherando even though he was [eligible to play]. He has an unselfish nature and is just a great kid."
After scoring 10 points on Tuesday against Fauquier, Oglesby was saddled with foul trouble in the first half and wound up with just the four points he scored in the fourth quarter. Oglesby started because Harrell-Zook said Miller was playing with an injury Friday.
No one would have known the 6-5 Miller was bothered by anything with the way he played. He had 15 of his points (six on three putbacks) and 10 of his rebounds in the first half. Miller scored the last 10 points of the 11-0 run that put the Judges up 21-13 early in the second quarter.
"We've been making some adjustments in practice to get him away from the over the back foul call he tends to get," Harrell-Zook said. "He's done a good job of getting up vertically, using his athleticism. Just pure toughness from that kid tonight.
"He's a five-man for us, and we had him guarding guards at the end of the game. He's willing to do anything we ask and anything to help the team win."
Miller said he felt comfortable on Friday.
"I was putting in the work and putting [the ball] back up," he said.
Harrell-Zook also was impressed with Brisco.
"He had a really efficient game from outside," Harrell-Zook said. "We felt like we wanted to move him off the ball for this game. We felt like we could get some penetration from other positions. He was shot-ready, catch-ready, feet were set before the ball hit his hands. He knocked them down from the outside in the first half, and that opened up the drives for him in the second half.
"His best game of the year in terms of just reading and reacting and just playing basketball."
For Millbrook, it was another frustrating loss. The Pioneers are 1-5 in games decided by two points or less.
Millbrook also was hurt by foul trouble to one of its stars in Brown, who went to the bench with his fourth foul (the Pioneers weren't pleased with a couple of the calls) with 1:58 left in the third quarter and Millbrook down 50-41. He returned with 5:18 left and the Pioneers trailing 63-49.
"We're proud of what the team did in the last quarter and the half, but you can't dig a hole and put yourself in that position," Millbrook coach Steve Grubbs said. "We had an opportunity at the end, but it just wasn't enough.
"It's the putbacks and second chances and letting people get people get down into the paint [that hurt us]. We allowed them to kind of take the game by the reins and dictate pace for a while. Midway through the third, we decided to take it back, but you can't pick and choose when you want to do that. Right now, we're picking and choosing when we want to play at full speed at both ends of the court instead of locking in and playing at that level from start to finish."
Handley and Millbrook are both next in action on Tuesday at home. The Judges play Liberty and Millbrook plays Kettle Run in Class 4 Northwestern District games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.