STEPHENS CITY — The Handley boys' soccer team's record might not say the squad went undefeated in the Class 4 Northwestern District in the regular season, but the Judges got to celebrate a different type of perfection on Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium.
In their regular-season finale, the Judges defeated Sherando 4-0 to give themselves a 7-0 record in district games since April 4.
Handley outshot the Warriors 17-2, including 15-1 in the last 55 minutes of the game. Junior midfielder Jag Fitzsimmons had one goal and one assist and senior forward Jonathan Romero had two assists for the Judges, who led 1-0 at halftime on a goal by Edgardo Sanchez-Lopez goal off an assist from Romero seven minutes before the break.
April 4 was the date of the last game that the Judges used a player who turned out to be ineligible to play after a Handley investigation. On April 20, Handley director of student activities Reed Prosser announced that the player met academic and age requirements for eligibility, but Handley was unaware that the player had exhausted the eight semesters allowed by the Virginia High School League for competition until launching the investigation.
After they stopped using the player in games, the Judges went 3-0 in district contests during the two weeks in which Handley investigated the situation, discovered the violation, reported it the VHSL, and awaited a final decision from the VHSL on what would happen to the team as a result of the violation.
The VHSL decided the Judges would have to forfeit the games in which the player participated. After opening the season with a non-district loss to Loudoun County, Handley played five consecutive district games and went 4-0-1 in those contests while unknowingly using the ineligible player. The Judges' district record became 0-5 as a result of the forfeits.
While it's been a difficult situation for the Judges from an emotional standpoint, the team has done what it can to move forward since learning it would have to forfeit games. What's remained a constant is that Handley hasn't let the situation affect its performance on the field. The Judges are 8-1-1 in all games since April 4, losing only to a Loudoun County team that is 12-1-1 this season.
On Tuesday, Handley improved to 8-7-1 overall and 7-5 in the district by beating a Sherando team that would have moved into first place in the district with a victory. The Warriors (6-7-2, 6-4-1 district) are the only team in the seven-team Class 4 Northwestern District team that didn't receive a forfeit win over the Judges. Handley beat Sherando 3-1 on April 14 in the first matchup.
"I can't be more proud of the kids," said Handley 13th-year head coach Cosmo Balio, shortly after the team jumped up and down and poured out water from bottles in a post-game huddle, then posed for a picture. "They've done everything that we have asked of them. I get a little emotional because of the situation that we're in. It's something that affected the kids directly that they had nothing to do with. It was a clerical error.
"These guys, the way [the situation] has lit a fire, the tightness of this group ... I still think we're the most diverse group in the Northwestern District (the Judges have several players whose primary language is Spanish). With the kids that we have, they have come together like a family that I've never seen. I've had some teams that are pretty solid, and this team has made it a mission to prove to everybody we are the team [to beat]."
Fitzsimmons — who gave the Judges a 2-0 lead by taking a cross from the left corner from Romero and shooting the ball in from 10 yards away in the 48th minute — has been truly impressed with how his team has stuck together.
"I think the best way to describe it is we treated it like a family issue, because we're a family," Fitzsimmons said. "When we lost one of the [team] members, we fought for each other, even more than we were before.
"We had a bond and unity that we built from preseason, which started in November. I think we just continued to fight for one another, and especially for [the ineligible player] because he couldn't play, and we continued to put up results."
The Judges certainly had one of their most impressive results of the season on Monday.
Sherando came into the game with a 6-2-1 record in its previous nine games, losing only to Handley and Loudoun County. Led by center backs Axel Grimaldo and James Fowler, Handley's defense almost completely shut down Sherando's attack. There were some balls that made their way through to goalkeeper Owen Turnbull, but the Warriors couldn't put any true shots on frame.
The Judges' attack was silenced for much of the first half as well. But after taking a long pass along the ground played from the right side by Romero, Sanchez-Lopez pushed the ball into space diagonally back toward the right. He then launched a shot near the top of the 18 that deflected off a Sherando player and past Warriors goalkeeper Connor Sanders (five saves) for a goal in the 33rd minute. Sanchez-Lopez celebrated with a flip, and his teammates ran to him and celebrated in a group huddle.
"I felt like [that goal] kind of took the pressure off us a little bit," Balio said. "Than we took a breath, and at halftime we said, 'Hey, technically, we've got to be better.'
"Then in the second half, we just started coming. The touch was there. They felt it. There was just that feeling of 'All right, this is ours.'"
Fitzsimmons figured one goal would get the Judges going. He added Handley tends to play better in the second half in games, and the Judges never really let up in the last 40 minutes. Ramon-Diaz Guzman scored in the 58th minute off an assist from Dash Fitzsimmons, and Anderson Argueta scored in the 73rd minute off a Jag Fitzsimmons assist. Both goals came on shots from just inside the 18.
There's no scenario that will give Handley the district regular-season title and the automatic region berth that comes with it.
But Jag Fitzsimmons said the Judges came into Monday wanting to win to give themselves the best possible seeding for the district tournament that begins next week. When that starts, the Judges hope they can officially prove they're the best team in the district.
"We're excited," Jag said. "We cannot wait. We really are undefeated [in the district], but since we got those five wins taken away, we've really got to show everyone, not just the district, what we're really made of. I think the district tournament is a perfect stage to do that."
Sherando coach Pat Anderson could not be located for an interview after the game. The Warriors conclude their regular season at home on Thursday against James Wood.
