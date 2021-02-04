WINCHESTER — A 41-41 score has agreed with the Handley boys’ basketball team recently.
Six days after pulling away from Liberty when the score was tied 41-41 with 1:17 to go in the third quarter with a 26-4 run, the Judges took down Kettle Run by outscoring them 23-9 over the game’s final 10 minutes after the score was tied 41-41 on Thursday at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium.
As a result, the top-seeded Judges clinched a spot in next week’s Region 4C semifinals with a 64-50 win over No. 5 Kettle Run in the Class 4 Northwestern District semifinals.
Handley (7-0) will host No. 2 Culpeper County at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the district championship game. The Blue Devils (5-1) beat No. 3 Fauquier 70-45 in Thursday’s other semifinal.
The Judges trailed 34-30 at the half after allowing Kettle Run (1-8) to knock down 6 of 12 3-pointers (Damien Sirisena made three of them as part of an 18-point first half), and the Cougars still led 40-36 with five minutes left in the third quarter.
The impetus for the Judges’ stellar finish occurred on the sequence that led to the tying basket by Demitri Gardner (game-high 29 points and 15 rebounds) on Thursday.
With about 2:20 left, Stephen Daley dove to the floor for a loose ball, secured it and fired the ball on his back ahead to Gardner, who ran the floor and finished with a layup to make it 41-41 with 2:14 left in the third quarter.
“Stephen Daley dove on the ball, and brought us all energy,” Gardiner said. “He didn’t even have to score the ball. All he did was show us that he had energy, and his energy transferred to everybody on the court. That’s what made us go, ’Let’s turn it up.’”
The Judges punished the Cougars (1-8) in transition from there and closed the third quarter with a 12-3 run to take a 51-44 lead. Handley didn’t let up in the fourth quarter either, as the Judges went up by double-digits for good at 55-45 on a basket by Chaz Lattimore (19 points) with 6:50 left.
“Our assistant coach [former Sherando and Concord standout Trey] Brisco, he keeps three stats for us — charges, assists and dives on the floor,” Handley coach Zach Harrell said. “After Stephen dove on the floor right there, we went on a [12-3] run. Those types of plays win games.
“It’s a team game and Stephen changed the game. That’s why we kept him in there. We rolled with that big lineup. Two plays after that, Demitri takes a charge. Those plays are contagious in a positive way. It really turned the game around.”
Handley’s overall defense was much improved in the second half. Kettle Run was just 5 of 28 from the floor in the final two quarters (it was 13 of 29 in the first half) and 2 of 10 from 3-point range. Sirisena had only four points in the second half.
“We tried [several] different ways to guard a ball screen [in the first half],” Harrell said. “We went under it, we went over it, we switched it, we trapped it. [Sirisena] was doing a heck of a job penetrating the lane, and we talked about one of the keys to victory was limiting dribble penetration.
“Those 3’s were coming off the ball hitting the paint and kicking out. So we had to do a better job of guarding the ball to limit some of those 3’s. We had to make some adjustments at halftime, and we went fully to trapping the ball screen. Guys dialed in and executed.”
Handley had a run of three straight regional tournament appearances snapped by Kettle Run in last year’s district semifinals. This year, Handley did not slip up in its third meeting with Kettle Run. The Judges beat the Cougars 59-41 on Jan. 23 and 66-43 on Saturday.
