WINCHESTER — Given the history between the Handley and Millbrook boys’ basketball teams this season, the odds were that Tuesday’s third meeting between the two rivals would go down to the buzzer.
But with the Judges leading 46-32 with less than three minutes to go in a Class 4 Northwestern District tournament semifinal, that seemed unlikely.
But, history repeated itself again and for the third straight time the outcome was decided by one basket.
Handley’s Kyren Oglesby drew a charging foul with 0.2 seconds remaining and the Judges turned back Millbrook 46-44, their third consecutive win over the Pioneers at the buzzer by two points.
Handley’s victory, plus Kettle Run’s 67-62 upset over top-seeded Sherando, sets up a winner-take-all championship at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium on Friday at 7 p.m. between the second-seeded Judges (15-10) and the No. 5 Cougars. The teams, who split a pair of regular-season meetings, will be playing for the district’s No. 1 seed in the Region 4C tournament.
“It’s not Millbrook-Handley if it doesn’t come down to the buzzer,” said Handley coach Zach Harrell-Zook, whose team previously defeated the Pioneers 50-48 and 72-70. “I told our staff at the end that, ‘I’m sure it was frustrating. A win is a win and we survive and advance. We’ve got some great film to watch of the last 90 seconds. It’s only going to make us better.'”
“That’s kind of our hallmark this year,” Millbrook coach Steve Grubbs said of another tight finish. “We’ve played nine games that have been decided by two points or less. We’ve been in every game. Someone has to win and someone has to lose and unfortunately we lost another close one tonight.”
The contest was close throughout until a late third-quarter surge by the Judges. Handley led 9-5 after one quarter and 18-16 at the half.
Millbrook grabbed the lead at 22-20 on back-to-back 3-pointers by Detric Brown to start off a third-quarter that would feature five lead changes and two ties. But with Millbrook leading 27-26 on a basket by Chase Ford, Handley ran off the next eight points to close the period. Oglesby had a 3-point play to kick it off and Brian Trammel took a pass from Emerson Fusco in the left corner and drained a 3-point at the buzzer to give Handley a 34-27 lead heading into the final period.
“The play I thought that changed the whole course of the game was when Emerson drove at the end of the quarter and kicked it to BT in the corner for the three,” Harrell-Zook said. “From that point on I think they had to honor [our outside shooting]. We just kept rolling with the guys that made that run for the rest of the game.”
The Judges rode the momentum into the final period. Two buckets by Ford cut the Handley lead to 36-31, but the Judges responded with a 10-3 run to push the margin to 46-34.
Jaevon Brisco nailed his fourth 3-pointer and Fusco followed up with a basket after an alley-oop that went awry to highlight the run.
“I feel like I was good off the ball and I could hit a couple of those shots,” said Brisco, who led the Judges with 14 points. “I missed a couple, but I felt comfortable I was going to shoot the next one and make it.”
But from that point, the game turned into a comedy of errors for Handley and Millbrook came roaring back. The Judges had nine turnovers in the final quarter, including several bizarre ones. In one example, Fusco tried to hit an open teammate from the backcourt, but the pass went into the rafters.
“I don’t know what was going through my head,” admitted Fusco about the crazy finish. “That was on me.”
Ford scored five points to trigger the Millbrook run. After a Handley turnover, Brown nailed a 3-pointer and after another Judges error, Rich Pell converted a layup and Millbrook was suddenly down 46-44 with 22 seconds to go.
In a game where relatively few fouls were called (both teams combined to shoot just 17 free throws), Millbrook finally put the Judges in the bonus with 17 seconds left. Fusco missed the front end of a one-and-one, but Isaiah Lavette grabbed the rebound. Brisco went to the line for another one-and-one with 11.6 to go and missed.
The Pioneers got the ball across halfcourt, but stumbled and Brown looked back at the clock and saw just five seconds left. He drove down the right side toward the hoop, but Oglesby was waiting for him and drew the charge on the shot.
“What a great play for him to end the game on a charge,” Harrell-Zook said.
Fusco said that he said something earlier in the game to Oglesby that paid off in the end. “In the beginning, [Tyler Seminaro] drove baseline and I told him to take the charge and he didn’t take it,” Fusco said. “He told me in the locker room [after the win] that right before he took that one, he remembered what I said.”
Grubbs said his club, which featured five seniors, did everything it could down the stretch to try to keep the season alive. “You could see it on the court,” he said. “They sacrificed. They laid their bodies on the line. They took charges, They got on the ground. They played fast and frantic.”
Grubbs, whose team held the area’s leading scorer Fusco to 13 points, said the frantic finish didn’t decide the game.
“They have been scoring some big numbers recently,” he said of the Judges. “To hold them to 46 was a good setup for us, but again there’s about six or seven possessions that you’d love to have back because of a mental breakdown. It doesn’t seem like that big of a deal in the first, second and third, but all of that stuff comes back to haunt you at the end of the game.”
The Pioneers were buoyed by the return of Javell Holmes, who missed two games down the stretch with an injury, and Ryan Liero, who played a little more than two minutes Tuesday for his first action since the second district game of the regular season.
Millbrook uncharacteristically struggled on offense, even with eight points from Pell and two first-half 3-pointers from Andrew Henry off the bench. Ford and Brown led the Pioneers with 11 points each. Seminaro, who had 30 points in the last meeting against the Judges, was held to three points.
Harrell-Zook said the key Tuesday was preventing the Pioneers from getting open looks in transition, especially 3-pointers. “We absolutely hammered transition defense in practice yesterday,” he said. “I thought guys sprinted back, matched up and talked. They really sat down and guarded every action just exactly like we talked about it.”
Millbrook graduates five seniors — Brown, Seminaro, Liero, Holmes and Jacob Burns.
“We were in every game,” said Grubbs when asked to assess the season. “We finished 12-12 with seven losses by two points or less. Obviously, we’d have loved to win those games, but they gave themselves a chance in every single game to take the lead or win the game. As a coach, that’s all you can ask for. … I feel bad for our kids, but congratulations to Handley. They went out and they won the game.”
The Judges, who also had eight points from Oglesby and six from Lavette, take on Kettle Run with the winner moving on to regional action and the loser having its season end.
Kettle Run won 62-61 in Nokesville in the first meeting of the teams and the Judges won by the same score on Jan. 31.
Harrell-Zook expects another tough clash with the Cougars. “Coach [Demond] Tapscott and I were talking at the coaches meeting [last week] about how well we match up against each other,” Harrell-Zook said.
