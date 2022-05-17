WINCHESTER — After a regular season in which the Handley boys' soccer team routinely showed it has the grit to win tight games, the Judges now know they can win battles in the postseason, too.
Second-seeded Handley won its first postseason game since 2019 with a 1-0 win over No. 7 Fauquier in the first round of the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament on Monday at James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium. Junior defender/midfielder Dash Fitzsimmons scored nine minutes in on a direct kick from 34 yards out.
The Judges (13-2-2) will host the winner of Tuesday's first round game between No. 3 James Wood and No. 6 Sherando in Friday's semifinals.
Handley— which was winless in 2021 and lost 8-0 to James Wood in the first round of the district tournament — rebounded quite nicely from their playoff-type game at Millbrook to end the regular season. The Judges could have claimed the district regular-season title and an automatic Region 4C berth with a win, but the Pioneers claimed the district championship with a 6-0 victory.
On Monday, Handley stood tall against a Fauquier team that is better than its 0-12-5 record indicates. The Falcons haven't given up more than three goals in a game all year, and they lost 3-2 in regulation and 3-1 in overtime in their two previous meetings with the Judges this year.
Monday's game with Fauquier was another battle, and a Judges team that won six straight one-goal games in the second half of the regular season prevailed. Handley won even though it didn't have its full allotment of players (leading scorer Jonathan Romero was among those not dressed to play) or coaches (head coach Cosmo Balio couldn't be on the sideline after he was issued two yellow cards against Millbrook).
"[The last] Millbrook [game] was probably the first big, important game that we've ever played, because it was like a district championship," Handley senior midfielder and captain Sam Cornette said. "I think that kind of caught us off guard there.
"But now that we've had that under our belt, we're able to play these postseason games with a little bit more composure."
The tone for Monday's performance was set Wednesday by the players in practice. Fitzsimmons said a players-only discussion was held that day.
"We were all talking about what we could do better, and what we're going to do in the next practices in between the two games," Fitzsimmons said. "We came out here knowing what we had to do. We wanted to jump on them early, and get them out of the mindset that they could win."
Fitzsimmons and Cornette almost put the Judges up three minutes in. Fitzsimmons' free kick from midfield bounced once in the box and went off the crossbar. The rebound was passed back to Cornette, and his grounded shot was stopped on a diving save by Cristian Garcia Rangel (three saves).
Six minutes later, Fitzsimmons provided the game's only goal when he scored on a direct kick. Rangel was in position to make the stop, but Fitzsimmons figured the wind might have given him trouble, as the ball went off Rangel's hands and over the goal line.
"I was trying to put it to the back [left] post," Fitzsimmons said. "But the wind caught it and the keeper missed it. I'm happy that went in. Winning goal."
From there, the Judges had more possession and owned a 5-2 shot edge at the half, but there was no separating from the Falcons. Cornette felt Handley played with good pace and energy in the first 10 minutes of the second half, but the Judges had trouble sustaining their level of play.
"I think there was a stretch in the second half where we weren't playing our game," Handley assistant coach Scott Bucey said. "We weren't playing our game. We weren't trying to play the ball to each other. It just became a bit of a scramble. I think we finally settled that down for the last 20 minutes. It was more organized on our end. I thought that was important for us, to see the game out."
Fauquier did apply some pressure late and outshot Handley 3-0 in the last 10 minutes, but Owen Turnbull (three saves) stopped one 25-yard bouncing shot with his chest, and he stopped another long shot by going low to scoop the ball up on a short hop. Fitzsimmons and fellow defenders Jackson Justice, Axel Grimaldo, Robert Avant and Eniel Cedillo Ramos helped Turnbull earn his seventh shutout.
Bucey was pleased to see the Judges respond well after the Millbrook game.
"I definitely think the players took [the loss] to heart, and knew that we needed to learn from that experience going forward, and not let that game beat us twice," Bucey said. "I do think it was important they were able to regroup. We had some leaders in the group step up and settle everybody back down, and kind of refocus going into the playoffs. Even not winning the regular season, there's a lot for us to play for."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.