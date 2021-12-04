WINCHESTER — Games aren't lost in the first quarter, but the Handley boys' basketball team picked the wrong squad to fall into a 14-point hole against on Friday night.
A steal and layup by Skyline guard Zack Diggs with 4:31 left in the first quarter started a 16-0 run that gave the Hawks an 18-4 edge before the first eight minutes were up, and Skyline led the rest of the way in a 66-57 victory at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium.
The Hawks — who were playing their season opener — return all but two players from the team that advanced to last year's Region 3B championship game. They looked like a squad that's hungry for a Class 3 state championship this year based on their excellent defense, rebounding, transition play and ability to respond to a challenge.
Handley (1-1) continuously fought back against the Hawks, but Skyline never broke. The Judges never got closer than four points (51-47 with 5:03 remaining in the fourth quarter).
Diggs (18 points) led all players in scoring and paced five Hawks who recorded nine or more points and accounted for 64 of Skyline's 66 points.
Handley coach Zach Harrell was pleased with his team's fight, but not its execution.
The Judges shot 8 of 20 from the free throw line, allowed Skyline to score in double digits with second-chance points, and was burned often in transition.
"Our biggest hurdle right now we need to get over as a team is attention to detail," Harrell said. "We've talked about that. I don't think it's effort. I really don't. Our guys played extremely hard.
"It's attention to detail. A shot went up, and normally we have to go and put a body on somebody ... tonight we gave up 15 offensive rebounds, and I don't think any team has ever won a game giving up 15 offensive rebounds in all my years of college and all my years of high school. You're not going to win games like that. Going [8 of 20] at the foul line, that's attention to detail. Focusing, getting your mind right, getting ready to knock it down."
Skyline took advantage of turnovers and rebounds and ran the floor to score most of its points in the first quarter, which ended with an 18-6 score. And after Handley did not commit a single turnover in the second quarter, Skyline forced five turnovers in an 11-2 run to start the second half that gave Skyline its largest lead of the game at 42-26 with 3:34 left in the third quarter.
"I know it's early on, but the types of turnovers that we had came from us not knowing where we needed to be on the floor with sets and offensive stuff that we've been working on for 13 practices now," Harrell said.
Handley closed to within 26-21 with 4:21 left in the second quarter with the help of three 3-pointers. But Skyline held firm and pushed its lead to 31-24 at halftime, then started the second half with the 11-2 run.
The Judges responded with a 9-0 run to end the third quarter to make it 44-39 Skyline, and Handley cut its deficit to 51-47 on the third 3-pointer from junior guard Ryan Pratt. (A transfer from Lighthouse Baptist Academy in Winchester, Pratt scored a team-high 17 points overall and had seven rebounds in the last three quarters.)
After falling behind 57-47, Stephen Daley (11 points) made the Handley fans roar when he took a pass from Tavon Long and slammed the ball home while being fouled. His ensuing free throw made it 59-54 Skyline with 1:26 left.
But the Judges missed their next five field goal attempts (they were 6 for 18 in the fourth quarter), including three missed 3-pointers (Handley was 2 for 13 from 3-point range in the second half) and made just 1 of 4 free throws over the remainder of the game.
Skyline struggled from field the last three quarters (18 of 47) and from the line all game (14 of 27). But a putback of a missed free throw by Elias Carter (14 points overall, eight rebounds in the last three quarters) made it 65-55 with 25 seconds left and essentially finished off Handley.
"We definitely came out really flat," Daley said. "We knew they were a very aggressive team and they like to push in transition and crash the boards. They got a good lead on us, but I think throughout the game we battled back. Even though we didn't get the 'W,' we were at least able to show that if we fix the little mistakes, we might be able to do better."
Handley lost four starters from last year's Class 4 state finalist. Transfers are certainly a big part of this year's Judges. Guard Deonte Trammel (Clarke County) and 6-foot-4 forward Isaiah Levette (Hedgesville, W.Va.) both start, and Pratt made a huge difference off the bench. He scored 10 of Handley's 18 points in the second quarter and was the only Judge with more than three points at that juncture.
Harrell said he was glad to see Pratt respond when they pulled him out of the game early after he chose not to take an open shot. Harrell said the Judges have a lot of confidence in Pratt, and they want him to have confidence in himself.
"He's a kid who can really stretch the perimeter," Harrell said. "He's a heck of a player."
The Judges don't play again until Thursday, and they'll get a pretty good idea of their ability to make adjustments when they do. They'll play the Hawks again that day, this time at Skyline. Harrell wanted to play Skyline early in the season, because he knew the Hawks would make challenge them and make them better.
"The way we battled back and came together instead of putting their head down ... [our players] have resilience, they have the ability to handle adversity," Harrell said. "But we have got to pay attention to detail. The keys to victory on the scouting report tonight were owning the boards and eliminating Diggs, and the first [sequence] of the game he gets an offensive rebound. We've just got to dial in, and we'll be fine."
Emerson Fusco scored 12 points for Handley. The Hawks were also led by Marlon Jackson (12 points) and Elijah Cabness (11 points).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.