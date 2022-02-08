WINCHESTER — Handley captured the boys' team championship to highlight performances at the Class 4 Northwestern District indoor track & field meet on Monday at Shenandoah University's Wilkins Center.
The Judges scored 136.5 points in the seven-team meet to win by 13.5 points over runner-up Fauquier (122). James Wood was third (82), Millbrook was fourth (54) and Sherando was fifth (33.5).
Fauquier won the girls' title with 140 points. James Wood was second (88), Handley was third (82), Millbrook was fourth (54) and Sherando was fifth (33.5).
For the Handley boys, Ryan Stickley won the 500 meters in 1:11.35 and teamed with Christian Metzger, Manno Lusca and Reilynd Worrell to win the 4x200 in 1:37.42. Emerson Fusco won the high jump with a mark of 5-8, Carson Harris took the triple jump with a 39-8, and Stephen Daley captured the shot put with a 48-4.
James Wood boys' winners were Liam McDonald (1,000 in 2:42.28), Nathaniel Woshner (3,200 in 10:15.58) and Brendan Cassidy (55 hurdles in 8.73) individually. McDonald and Woshner teamed with Ethan Pratt-Perez and Landon Burdock to win the 4x800 in 8:36.41.
For the girls, James Wood senior Lauren Beatty won the 1,600 in 5:22.43 and helped the 4x800 team that also featured Elena Farinholt, Quetzali Angel-Perez and Izzy Newman win in 10:25.94. Handley's Liz Imoh won three individual events (the 300 in 43.30, the 55 hurdles in 9.19, and the high jump with a mark of 5-0 )and helped Mikayla Freimuth, Mikayla Balio and Madison Hobson win the 4x200 in 1:53.62).
The top six individuals and top three relays, as well as those who meet qualifying standards, advance to the Region 4C meet that will take place next Monday, also at the Wilkins Center.
The following are other local top-three finishes:
Handley boys: William Pardue, (second in 3,200, 10:17.08), Anderson Davis (second in long jump, 5-8), Lusca (third in 55, 6.95, 55 hurdles, 9.27, and shot put 38-6.5), Stickley (third in 300, 38.72), Elliott Redcay (third in 500, 1:12.09), Nico Schianchi (third in 1,600, 4:37.26), 4x800 (third in 8:51.82).
Wood boys: Logan McKay (second in 55 hurdles, 9.26), 4x400 (second in 3:47.55), Ethan Pratt-Perez (third in 3,200, 10:27.04), Nolan Cornwell (third in triple jump, 36-0).
Millbrook boys: Landon Baker (second in 300, 38.22), Scott Montgomery (second in 500, 1:12.01), Kai Johnson (second in 1,600, 4:36.84), Ben Evans (second in triple jump, 39-1), 4x200 (second in 1:37.61), Kavon Barr (third in long jump, 5-6).
Wood girls: Beatty (second in 1,000, 3:12.42), Olivia Boyce (second in long jump, 14-7), Newman (third in 3,200, 12:12.19), 4x200 (second in 1:55.15), 4x400 (second in 4:27.42), Jocelyn Hempel (third in high jump, 4-4, and long jump 14-6.5).
Handley girls: Freimuth (second in 500, 1:26.04), Znyah Johnson (second in high jump, 4-10), Takira Washington (second in shot put, 30-9), Alivia Ricci (third in pole vault, 8-0).
Millbrook girls: Kaylin Upson (second in 55 hurdles, 9.73), Faith Patton (third in 300, 45.57), Savannah Florek (third in 500, 1:26.32), 4x400 (third in 4:27.14).
Sherando girls: Emma Ahrens (second in 3,200, 11:54.46, third in 1,600, 5:29.78), Eva Winston (third in 1,000, 3:15.78).
