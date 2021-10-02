WINCHESTER — Handley coach Mark Stickley vividly recalls carrying his then-toddler son Ryan around when his boys' team won the Judges Classic Cross Country Invitational for the first time under his guidance in 2006.
On Saturday, Ryan got to hold something pretty special as well — Handley's first championship plaque for winning its own meet since that September day 15 years ago.
Handley won the 47th Judges Classic by edging out St. Albans (D.C.) on a sunny morning in the 60s at Kernstown Battlefield. The Judges scored 68 points to St. Albans' D.C. (71) in the 21-team boys' competition.
In the girls' meet, Sherando took second out of 15 scoring teams with 126 points, finishing only behind Warren County (56).
Senior Nico Schianci led the way for the Handley boys by placing fourth overall in 16 minutes, 50.1 seconds, one of three Judges to go home with individual medals by placing in the top 15. Ryan Stickley took 10th in 17:23.2 and junior Pierce Francis followed in 11th in 17:26.4.
Rounding out the Handley scoring runners were sophomore Will Pardue (17th in 17:46.1) and junior Max Ware (26th in 18:01.8).
In the boys' meet, Clarke County placed 10th (280), Millbrook was 16th (322) and Sherando took 18th (375). Millbrook sat out most of its top boys and girls after sweeping Wednesday's home City-County meet. The Pioneers did not compete in the girls' varsity race.
Mark Stickley rested his top runners at the City-County meet so they could be strong for Saturday's race, and Stickley couldn't have asked for much more from them considering how well St. Albans' top runners performed. Led by junior Pierre Attiogbe — who won the race by 32 seconds in 16:05.2 over Dominion's Amir Aougab — St. Albans had three of the top nine finishers.
"The guys ran great," Mark Stickley said. "Just outstanding to a man. Early on, St. Albans had a big lead on us, and I just thought, 'I don't think we can overcome that.' But my 3, 4 and 5, and my sixth [runner] got up there, and that made a huge difference. That second half of the race is where we [won] it.
"And it's kinda neat for me [to have Ryan help us win this] I had him in my arms the first time I won it, and now he's here running the next time I won it."
Handley won even though the Judges held out one of their best runners in Stickley's sophomore son Garrett so he could rest his legs.
"We're pushing each other and working so well together," Ryan Stickley said. "It's just a good environment to work in. We're hoping we can make it to states."
Schianchi was in second halfway through the race after he started to go after Attiogbe at the mile mark. But he said he made his move too soon. He wound up being passed by two runners at the two-mile mark.
"I thought [Attiogbe] was going to come back to us, so I tried to go catch him," Schianchi said. "Then I got caught by the pack I was trying to break away from.
"I think my season is going pretty well. There are some improvements I can try and make, but right now I'm pretty pleased. I'm especially pleased for the team. At the very least we're bonding well, and that's the best part. We'll see how the season goes."
Ryan Stickley wasn't pleased with how he performed in the cross country season that took place in the early spring. But he earned All-State honors in the 400 meters for track in late spring, and he's continued to run well since then.
"My injuries haven't gone away completely, but they're almost to the point where they're just about gone, and that's really helped out a lot," said Stickley, who added that he's essentially past the back injury that slowed him as a junior and isn't bothered as much by shin splints as before. "I think I ran really well today."
The Sherando girls beat Jefferson (W.Va.) by a point to finish second. Junior Eva Winston's strong kick in the final 100 meters helped her pass junior teammate Emma Ahrens, and the duo finished sixth (20:48.6) and seventh (20:49.10), respectively, to lead the Warriors.
Last season's cross country season was devoid of large invitationals and only had a few teams at each competition until the postseason. Ahrens and Winston are glad to once again have everything that comes with large invitationals.
"It's really nice to have the energy back, with the crowd cheering, and just more people to push you on the course," Ahrens said.
"All our best times are pretty much run at invitationals," Winston said. "It's good to have them back and have a lot of competition."
Rounding out Sherando's scoring runners were freshman Cassidy Crittenden (23rd in 22:40.9), sophomore Addy Wallin (37th in 23:22.3) and senior Julianna Duke (55th in 24:08.6). The Warriors also weren't at full strength, as they were without one of their top runners in Emily Fisher on Saturday.
"[Saturday's performance is] definitely a confidence-booster," Winston said. "It just shows how much depth we have."
"There are a lot of girls who didn't run [last year because of] COVID, so there's just getting back into it," Ahrens said. "They're really improving to where they used to be. It's really nice to see the team come back together and build up again."
Sherando coach Megan Roberts said she thought her runners ran smart races.
"I'm very happy with [second]," said Roberts, whose Warriors were the only local team to qualify for the Region 4C meet in the spring. "It's good to see where we're at now, because we had some big invitationals early. But then we just had Wednesday meets and we went to RVA relays, which is 2.5K.
"It's kind of been a while since they've done a hard 5K. So to come out and run great times on this course, I'm really happy with that."
Fauquier sophomore Cassidy Scott won the girls' race by 32 seconds in 19:04.2 over Warren County's Kaley Tanner.
The following were scoring runners for the other local teams. There were 142 boys' finishers and 100 girls' finishers.
Clarke County boys: 20. Callaway Beckett 17:52.2; 23. Aidan Kreeb 17:55.7; 30. Jackson Ellis 18:13; 110: Jacob Kitner 20:02.3; 111: Colin Moran 20:04.3.
Millbrook boys: 38. Trevor Lloyd 18:29.5; 55. Matthew Topham 18:54.8; 75. Colin Stephanites 19:09.9; 80. Caden Treiber 19:15.5; 125. Jason Bye 20:55.5.
Sherando boys: 28. Dylan McGraw 18:04.0; 33. Camden Palmer 18:19.0; 69. Justin Dante 19:02.5; 126: Devin Hardy 21:00.8; 129. Jed Bell 21:08.7.
Handley girls: 25. Mikayla Freimuth 22:33.6; 29. Peyton Duvall 22.57.1; 36. Mia Kern 23:11.3; 53. Emma Fout 23:46.9; 60. Bella Balio 24:04.9.
Clarke County girls: 14. Teya Starley 21:19.8; 39. Abigail Cochran 23:20.3; 40. Ryleigh Webster 23:23.4; 69. Ellen Smith 24:26.0; 78. Ava Mansfield 24:44.
