The following Handley athletes have committed to compete for collegiate sports team in 2020-21:
Football/Track & Field
Tommy Ashby, Luke Foltz,
Quinton Newman, Mason Smith
Emory & Henry
Ashby will play defensive tackle, Foltz will play center, Newman will be a middle linebacker and Smith will play wide receiver in football for Emory & Henry, an NCAA Division III school located in Emory. A thrower, Newman will also compete in track & field for the Wasps.
Newman led the area with 114 tackles, including six for a loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles for a Judges defense that allowed the fewest points per game in the Class 4 Northwestern District (18.9) and ranked second in the area in yards per game allowed (244.3). Newman was chosen to the Class 4 All-Northwestern District and Winchester Star All-Area First Team and the Region 4C Second Team.
Ashby had 43 tackles as a senior. He was a Second Team District selection and All-Area Honorable Mention.
Foltz helped the Judges rack up an area-best 34.2 points per game and 361 yards of total offense per game (third in the area). He was a District Second Team and All-Area First Team selection.
Smith ranked third on the Judges in catches (17) and fourth in receiving yards (174), averaging 10.2 yards per catch. He had two receiving TDs.
The Wasps went 7-3 overall and 6-2 in the ODAC last season.
In track, Newman was the Class 4 state champion in the discus and 15th in the shot put last spring. He posted the area’s best mark and a school record in the discus (168 feet) and the area’s No. 2 mark in the shot put (49-2). In Region 4C he was first in the discus and sixth in the shot put. He won the district championship in the discus and placed fifth in the discus in the Emerging Elite division at New Balance Outdoor Nationals. Newman was an All-Area First Team selection.
During the indoor season as a senior, Newman earned all-state honors by taking fourth in Class 4 in the shot put (49-5). He also won the region title and was fourth in the district in the shot put.
Emory & Henry’s track team placed seventh at this year’s ODAC indoor meet and seventh at last year’s outdoor meet.
The majors for the players are kinesiology for Ashby, crime and society for Foltz, athletic training for Newman, and sports management for Smith.
Joey Ashby
The Apprentice School
Ashby will play defensive end and linebacker for The Apprentice School, which is a United States Collegiate Athletic Association school in Newport News.
Ashby had 58 tackles (four for loss) and three fumble recoveries as a senior. Ashby was a District and All-Area Second Team Selection.
The Builders — whose head coach is former Handley head coach John Davis — went 6-4 last season.
Ashby will focus on welding as his trade at Apprentice.
Miles Ashe
Christopher Newport
Ashe will play football and compete in track & field for NCAA Division III Christopher Newport University, which is located in Newport News.
Ashe will play free safety for the Captains football team, which went 2-8 overall and 2-5 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. Ashe had 57 tackles, one interception and three fumble recoveries as a senior. Ashe was a District Honorable Mention and All-Area Second Team selection.
In track, Ashe ranked third in the area in the 100 meters (11.13 seconds) and 200 (22.94) last spring. Ashe was All-Area Honorable Mention. Ashe was third in Region 4C in the 100 and a Class 4 state qualifier. In the 200, he was fourth in the district and fifth in the region. Ashe earned all-state honors by helping the 4x100 team take second in a school-record time of 42.26.
In track, CNU competes in the Capital Athletic Conference. The Captains won the indoor conference meet this year and took fourth at last year’s CAC outdoor meet.
Ashe will study computer engineering.
Tycuan McMillan
Shenandoah
McMillan will play as a defensive back at NCAA Division III Shenandoah University.
McMillan had 35 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles in the fall. He was an All-Area Second Team selection.
The Hornets went 6-4 overall and 4-4 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
McMillan will study arts and sciences.
Women’s Soccer
Emma Ricci
Christopher Newport
The forward and 2019 Winchester Star Girls’ Soccer Player of the Year will play for a Captains team that went 16-3-3 overall, 8-1-1 in the CAC, and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division III Tournament last fall. CNU was ranked 17th nationally in the final United Soccer Coaches Poll.
As a junior, Ricci had an area-high 29 goals and tied for fifth with nine assists. She made the Region 4C First Team and was the Class 4 Northwestern District Player of the Year after leading the Judges to the district regular-season and tournament titles. She had 10 games with at least two goals, including four against Millbrook on April 18.
She has a school-record 83 goals for her career and owns the three best single-season scoring totals in school history (32 as a sophomore).
Ricci will study computer science.
Baseball
Logan McGinnis
Shenandoah
An outfielder, McGinnis will join a Hornets program that advanced to its 10th NCAA Tournament in 11 seasons and won its second straight ODAC Tournament championship.
As a junior, McGinnis led the Judges in batting average (.397, 23 for 58), runs (17), on-base percentage (.514), slugging (.483) and OPS (.996), and he also drove in 14 runs. McGinnis ranked second in the area in batting average as a sophomore when he hit .464 and was a Second Team Region 4C selection.
Shenandoah went 35-15 and 13-9 in the ODAC in 2019 and was 10-2 (2-0) this year before the rest of the season was canceled by COVID-19.
McGinnis will study criminology.
Wrestling
Hunter Thompson
Shenandoah
A 160-pounder, Thompson will join a Hornets team that will make its program debut in 2020-21.
As a senior, Thompson went 44-8 and qualified for the Class 4 state tournament for the first time in his career. Thompson placed fourth in Region 4C and third in the Class 4 Northwestern District. Thompson tied for ninth in the area with 18 pins. Thompson was a All-Area First Team Selection and finished with a career record of 112-61.
Thompson will major in secondary education.
