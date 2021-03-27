WINCHESTER — A team of three Handley High School students made it to the “Sweet 16” round of a global debate competition recently.
Senior Cristian Romo, junior Neil Parikh and sophomore Nikil Shyamsunder participated in the International Public Policy Forum.
The Handley team was the only group from Virginia to advance to this round. This is the second time Handley has made it this far in the competition, according to debate coach and Handley English teacher Kelly Stallard. The school began participating in 2013.
“These three guys I know for a fact were sometimes up until 3 a.m. working on their [debate] papers,” Stallard said. “They were intense and they cared a lot.”
But the team did not advance to the next round after losing a close debate to a team of students from Mongolia. Students who qualify for the final eight round receive an all-expense paid trip to compete in New York City. The winner of the competition receives a $10,000 prize.
Before the final eight teams compete in person, students debate through essays on the same topic. This year’s topic was whether the pros of artificial intelligence (AI) outweigh the cons.
A team must present essays arguing for both sides of the topic. In the Sweet 16 round, the Handley team presented its argument that the pros of AI do not outweigh the cons.
Nikil said he thinks the team learned a lot during the competition — not just about AI — but also how to improve their writing and research skills.
One of the more interesting facts the team discovered about AI is that it takes as much carbon dioxide waste to train just one AI as it does to fly 120 round trips from New York to Beijing. Training AI requires a lot of computer testing by trying many different algorithms and data models.
No matter which side of the argument, the Handley team always chose to frame their debate on protecting marginalized populations.
“The way we framed our papers was that we’re picking our side because we want to protect the most vulnerable populations around the world,” Neil said. “Whether that be racial minorities or women.”
The students learned that AI cannot only be damaging to the environment, but it also can significantly impact more impoverished communities, too.
Cristian said the team’s arguments always made sure to note that AI “can’t be beneficial for a few.”
This was the first time all three students participated in the global debate competition. Both Neil and Nikil are excited to try it again next year and hopefully make it to the final eight round. They joke that Cristian, who is a senior, should fail a core class this year so he can stay at Handley and help them qualify for next year’s competition.
“We’re ready to go to New York next year,” Nikil said.
