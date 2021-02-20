WINCHESTER — The Handley boys' basketball team got off to a promising start, but its dream of its first state championship came up short on Saturday night at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium.
In a battle of unbeatens, Smithfield defeated Handley 61-54 in the Class 4 championship game. The Judges (11-1) led 27-15 with 1:25 left in the second quarter, but the Packers (10-0) outscored them 46-27 over the remainder of the game to win their first state title in school history.
The Judges led 27-20 at halftime and 35-31 with 4:19 to go in the third quarter, but Smithfield took its first lead of the game during a 15-0 run that put it up 46-35 with 6:51 left in the fourth quarter.
Handley twice cut its deficit to six points (46-40 with 4:24 left and 54-48 with 2:26 left), but the Judges could never establish enough consistent offense in the second half to get any closer than that.
Handley made only 9 of 33 field goal attempts (2 of 15 from 3-point range) and turned the ball over 11 times in the second half against an aggressive Smithfield defense. The Packers also limited Judges star Demitri Gardner — who scored 14 of his game-high 24 points in the first half — to just five goal attempts and four points in the second half until the final 40 seconds, when Handley was down 10 points. The Judges finished 17 of 53 on field goals (3 of 18 on 3-pointers).
Smithfield knocked down 23 of 54 field goals (4 of 10 3-pointers) and received 20 points each from Corey Moye and Rashad Tucker.
Gardner also finished with 10 rebounds. The Judges were also led by Chaz Lattimore (12 points), Emerson Fusco (eight points) and Stephen Daley (six points, seven rebounds).
Handley played in its fourth state championship game in school history. It was the third time in eight seasons they reached the title game, last making it in 2018. The Judges won the Class 4 Northwestern District and Region 4C titles this season.
For more coverage of Saturday's game, see Monday's edition of The Winchester Star.
