The Handley football team couldn't have asked for a better first two weeks, and its ability to force turnovers has certainly played a large role in that.
The 2-0 Judges return to action at 1 p.m. Saturday for its first home game of the season against 2-1 Skyline looking to continue its sterling performance on defense.
Handley is surrendering just 91.5 yards per game, the lowest total in the area. Part of the reason that total is so low is because they've been getting off the field fairly quickly with 10 takeaways this season. The Judges have three interceptions and seven fumble recoveries, including one that Stephen Daley (12 tackles, three sacks) returned for a touchdown.
"Takeaways are huge," said Jones, whose team had seven in its last game, a 31-13 win over Harrisonburg on Sept. 6. "The momentum that you create, the opportunities for offense. It's always a spark when you create a big play like that."
Handley senior linebacker Quinton Newman (13 tackles) said the hustle the team is showing has gone a long way in producing the Judges' impressive statistics.
"We tell each other that takeaways wins games," Newman said. "We get that motivation from [Handley defensive coordinator Jim] Gaynor."
The Judges will now take on a Skyline team that they shut out last year in a Thursday afternoon game at the Handley Bowl (35-0) and was shut out in the first half of its 48-14 loss to James Wood last week.
Skyline averaged 42.5 points and 400 yards per game in its two wins, but managed just 291 yards last week. Eighty-three yards came on one play.
The Hawks are led by quarterback Blake Appleton (30 of 67 for 439 yards, 8 TDs and no interceptions), running back Darion Santucci (34 carries for 252 yards, 4 TDs) and wide receiver Marion Haley (14 catches, 279 yards, 7 TDs).
Haley starred in Skyline's first two games, but he had only two catches for five yards (one for a TD late in the game) and one run for three yards against James Wood. Skyline coach Heath Gilbert noted after the James Wood game that the Colonels did a good job of limiting Haley with their double-teams.
Since Handley had an off week last week, Jones was able to watch the Skyline-James Wood game in person.
“[James Wood defensive coordinator] Brian Thomas does a great job with their defense," Jones said. "They had a great scheme and it worked well, and I think they forced Skyline to do things it didn’t want to do. We’re trying to duplicate some of those things, but like Coach Gilbert said after that game, they’re going to make some adjustments. We just have to be prepared for anything, because we’re not sure.”
Gilbert said the Hawks need to keep their eye on Newman.
"[Newman] is the best linebacker we're going to see all year," Gilbert said. "He was that way last year. You just watch him on a couple of those isolation runs right at him, he just obliterates the guy that's trying to block him. So he's a straight stud."
Offensively, Handley continues to roll behind quarterback Malachi Imoh. The senior has rushed for 317 yards and six TDs on completed 20 of 35 passes for 260 yards, two TDs and no interceptions.
Jones said the Judges can't rely too much on Imoh, who had 124 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns when he was a running back in last year's win over Skyline.
"We can’t become one-dimensional," Jones said. "Malachi’s done a great job for us, but we’ve got to use our other weapons and keep everybody honest.”
Handley is also offensively by Daley (five catches for 118 yards), Jayden Vardaro (three catches for 56 yards, 1 TD) and Noah Hendrickson (22 carries for 82 yards, 1 TD).
Saturday's game is Handley's latest home opener since 1963, when it also played on Sept. 21 in a game against Warren County.
— The Northern Virginia Daily contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.