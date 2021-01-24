Winchester, VA (22601)

Today

Cloudy early with periods of light rain and snow later in the day. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Rain and snow in the evening. The rain and snow will change to all rain overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.