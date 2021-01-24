WINCHESTER — The Handley girls’ basketball team had a pretty solid middle to Saturday’s Class 4 Northwestern District game against Kettle Run, but the beginning and end are what’s going to stick with them.
The Judges fought back from a 14-3 deficit after one quarter to pull within 33-32 with 21 seconds left, but a missed defensive assignment at the end hurt their comeback hopes in a 37-33 loss at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium.
Sophomore Laura Hogan (16 points) sank two free throws with 21 seconds left to make it 33-32, making the game the closest it had been since Emma Humphries’ basket 18 seconds into the game made it 2-0 Kettle Run.
The Cougars (2-3) inbounded the ball and dribbled into the front court before calling timeout with 15 seconds left.
When action resumed, Katherine Bloom took the ball to inbound from mid-court on the right sideline, and five Judges and three Cougars gathered near her. But no one picked up Kettle Run’s Faith Schaefer. Bloom threw the ball to a wide-open Schaefer in the paint for an easy layup that made it 35-32 with 13 seconds left.
Celyna Randall (nine points) hit a free throw for Handley with 7.5 seconds to make it 35-33, but Schaefer rebounded Randall’s miss of the second free throw and was fouled. Schaefer (eight points) knocked down two foul shots with 5.4 seconds left to finish off the Judges and the scoring.
It was a tough defeat to take for Handley, which lost its second straight.
“We made some mental mistakes,” Judges coach Randolph Martin said. “[On the inbounds play], everybody had a number to guard. One girl said, ‘My number didn’t come in [to the game after the timeout].’ I said, ‘Well, you take the number that comes in.’ I knew after that [basket], it was going to be tough.”
Handley wasn’t involved in many tight contests last year in going 3-20, and the Judges hope they can use Saturday as a learning experience.
“[Late-game situations] is something we need to practice on way more,” Hogan said. “Knowing what to do when the game is that close.”
Had the Judges started off the game better, they might not have been in the situation they were in at the end.
The Cougars were up 7-0 before the game was even a minute old, with Madelyne Edwards (nine points) scoring the last five points of that run with a layup after her own steal, and a 3-pointer. Kettle Run’s pace slowed a bit after that, but the Cougars still found themselves up 14-3 after one quarter.
“We had zero energy [at the start],” Martin said. “I told them before the game we’re going to have to have a lot of energy. It took them a quarter to get some energy, but now we have to fight all the way back. When you’ve got to fight to get back into the game like that, you burn up a lot of energy. And we’re not that deep.”
The Judges’ 3-2 defense held the Cougars to 8-of-35 shooting over the last three quarters and forced 17 turnovers while Handley committed only 10.
“Our defense is very strong,” Randall said. “The last three quarters we played harder and fought harder. They just outscored us by a little bit [for the game].”
Randall had a lot to do with that defensive effort, recording four steals over the last three quarters.
“Celyna was getting on the floor after every ball,” Martin said. “She was fighting.”
On the offensive end, the Judges got a big lift from Hogan. She scored 13 of her 16 points after halftime for Handley, which trailed 19-12 at the break and 26-22 after three quarters. She connected on 5 of 6 field goal attempts and 3 of 4 free throws in the last 16 minutes.
Martin said the Judges can’t afford to have the issues they had Saturday if they want to finish strong. Handley has four district games this week, starting with a road game at Fauquier today. The first-place Falcons beat the Judges 47-12 on Wednesday.
“This was a winnable game,” Martin said. “Some of those mental lapses just killed us.”
Taylor Cannon added four steals in the last three quarters for the Judges, and Erin Porter netted eight points for Kettle Run.
Class 4 Northwestern District standings: 1. Fauquier 5-0; 2. Handley 2-2; 3. Culpeper County 2-2; 4. Kettle Run 2-3; 5. Liberty 0-4.
