WINCHESTER — After stating "that was awesome" in the 60th minute of Thursday's Class 4 state semifinal game, Handley girls' soccer coach Nicole Hobson said something that sounded like "Choo choo," a popular phrase that is used to represent the sound of a train whistle.
As it turns out, she was saying "two two" in train-whistle fashion. Those are the digits on Lauren Mason's No. 22 jersey, and the senior center back arrived at the necessary destination at the perfect time in that 60th minute against Kettle Run.
Mason blocked Reagan Patrick's shot from near the goal box to keep Handley's slim lead intact, and the second-seeded Judges continued to keep their shutout going in a 1-0 Class 4 Northwestern District win over the No. 3 Cougars to clinch a Region 4C tournament berth at James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium.
The Judges (14-4) — who received a goal from freshman midfielder Stephanie Truban in the 34th minute of the first half — beat the Cougars (9-7-1) for the third time in three meetings and extended their winning streak to 10 games.
Handley will now take on James Wood (15-2) — a 7-1 semifinal winner over Sherando on Thursday — in Tuesday's championship game. It will be the fourth straight season that the rivals will play for the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament title. Handley owns wins in 2019 and 2022, and James Wood captured the crown in 2021. There was no season in 2020 because of COVID.
The Judges — who beat Kettle Run 2-0 and 2-1 in their regular-season meetings — showed they were the superior team over the last 60 minutes after Kettle Run had an early 4-1 shot edge with the wind at its back. Handley had better possession and passing, won more 50-50 balls and ended the game with a 20-10 shot edge.
But due in part to some stellar goalkeeper play from Kettle Run sisters Aislinn Wright (a senior with five saves in the first half) and Caelan Wright (a sophomore with five saves in the second half), the Cougars were continuously one opportunity away from drawing even.
In the 60th minute, it looked for a moment that they would do just that after the Cougars played a ball through the air that got behind the Judges' defense on the right side.
Patrick collected the ball, pushed it ahead and let loose a shot as she neared the right side of the goalbox, but it never got through. Mason — who was playing center back on the opposite side of the field — cut across the field and blocked the kick about the same time as it left Patrick's foot. Mason then hustled to prevent the ball from going over the end line and kicked it out for a throw-in.
"I knew I just had to get a foot on it to deflect it," Mason said. "And I didn't want to waste a corner, so I made that slide to kick it out of bounds.
"If we were to go back to 0-0 basically [with Kettle Run scoring], I think it would have hurt our momentum a lot. So being able to stop that definitely meant a lot."
Handley midfielder Payton Craig immediately hugged Mason after the play, and the Judges' fans, and the players and coaches on the sideline, voiced their appreciation.
Kettle Run would have some other strong opportunities. For example, Judges goalkeeper Emma Westfall (four saves) made an outstanding stop by going to the ground to scoop up a ball redirected to the far left post by Caroline Dejesus off a corner kick in the final two minutes.
But for the most part, Handley's defense kept the Cougars from generating dangerous opportunities, this with Mason — who sat out the first five minutes of the second half — and fellow senior center back Sam Stevens not feeling well. Mason — who switched her uniform from No. 2 to No. 22 early this year, a change that would eventually inspire a nickname — blocked another shot inside the 18 in the 75th minute.
"The effort of our back line, I was pretty impressed with the way they showed up, for sure," Hobson said. "We've dubbed Lauren 'The Train.' She was like a train on that stop, and her engine was working to get over there. I appreciate that effort, because she was feeling nasty. [Our players] put the team over themselves, and I appreciate that."
Handley certainly played well enough to score more than once, with forwards Emeryce Worrell and Mia Hudson and outside midfielders Madison Hobson and Truban applying pressure.
Hustle, execution and communication helped produce the lone goal.
Mason played a long ball from the back that was initially touched by a player on Kettle Run's back line, but Worrell won it from her about 35 yards from goal and started making her way down the right side. As she neared the end line, she played the ball across the middle of the box.
Hudson got the first crack at it, but Aislinn Wright managed to block it back out toward the right side of the penalty box into traffic. Truban made sure to direct that traffic because she could tell she had the best angle to shoot. Truban said she called out to Jailynn Rivera in front of her to clear out so she had the space she needed, and she finished to make it 1-0.
Hudson's and Truban's shots were two of nine that Handley had in the last 18 minutes of the half.
"Towards the end of the first half, we started to get it together and play how we normally play," Truban said.
Nicole Hobson said the Judges have been working on communication, so she was glad that Truban spoke up in what turned out to be one of the most critical moments in the game.
The Judges will need to be at their best in terms of communication and execution on Tuesday at James Wood. Handley lost 1-0 at Kelican Stadium on April 4 but rebounded with a 4-1 home win on May 2.
"I think it will be tough on grass, because I think that pulls back on our speed a little bit," Nicole Hobson said. "But I feel really good about the way we showed up last time. I think if we play our game, we've got a shot at that game."
