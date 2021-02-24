Led by a runner-up finish by freshman Grace Morgan in the 500-yard freestyle, the Handley girls’ swimming team placed ninth at the Class 4 state meet on Tuesday at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center.
The Judges scored 104 points in achieving the highest state finish in girls’ program history. Blacksburg won with 450.5 points and Monacan was second out of 19 scoring teams with 237.
Morgan recorded a time of 5 minutes, 4.37 seconds to earn All-State honors (top eight) and finish only behind Patrick Henry freshman Amanda Barnard (5:03.71) in the 500 free. That result is the highest-ever finish for a Handley girl at the state meet.
Other All-State performances from the Handley girls were achieved by Morgan in the 200 free (fifth in 1:55.52); sophomore Hailey Brown in the 100 butterfly (sixth in 1:00.15) and 500 free (seventh in 5:16.01); the 400 free relay team of sophomore Sullivan Morefield, Brown, freshman Laura Salley and Morgan (sixth in 3:53.33); and the 200 free relay team made up of the same four girls (eighth in 1:47.22).
Junior Henry Fowler was the only Handley boy who competed. He earned All-State honors by placing sixth in 5:00.18 in the 500 free.
In a phone interview on Wednesday, Handley coach Tag Grove said he told his team during its first meeting of the season to appreciate just how fortunate they were to have a chance to compete this season. It wasn’t assured until the Winchester School Board voted on Jan. 7 to allow Handley to immediately begin participating in interscholastic sports.
“We talked about participating in this season with a sense of gratitude,” Grove said. “Henry and Chris [Stearns] spoke at the school board meeting in favor of letting kids swim, and we’re thankful to the school board.”
Grove said dealing with all the COVID-19 protocols made things challenging at times, but he was impressed with how his swimmers handled everything.
“We couldn’t be any more proud of where we ended up,” Grove said. “Where we ended up with the girls as far as placement at states is really just a bonus. It was a different season, but we were able to manage it, and the kids came out on top.”
Morgan — the Region 4C runner-up in the 500 free — was seeded third for the event at the state meet. She produced a time that was 4.01 seconds faster than her previous best time of the season.
“I’m just real excited for her,” Grove said. “She was so close to winning that thing. Her and [Barnard] kind of took off and were pretty far ahead of everyone else. Grace was really staying at [Barnard’s] shoulder the whole way, which is what we had talked about. Not going crazy, just kind of maintaining the pace. Then at the end of the race, that last 150, 200, really start to build it up and put some pressure on [Barnard] to see if she could swim faster, and the girl matched [Morgan].
“But to walk into that meet and be state runner-up as a freshman, that’s pretty impressive. She was definitely a big part of our success this season. She’s a great leader, even though she is a freshman. The rest of the kids kind of look up to her, and we count on [her leadership] as much as her talents in the pool.”
Brown — a transfer from Fairfax — was seeded ninth for the 100 butterfly. She moved up three spots by swimming 1.54 seconds faster than her season PR.
“She’s been dealing with an elbow injury pretty much all year,” Grove said. “She’s had to limit her training with both Handley and Winchester [Swim Team], but she does the best she can do for as long as she can at practice.
“She’s someone who likes to get up on the blocks and just race, and she did a great job in the fly. She’s been faster in the 500, but I really applaud her effort in that because you really need to be in top shape for that race. With the things she hasn’t been able to do in practice, to still finish up where she did is a real credit to her.”
Each of the relay teams improved on their seed times.
The 400 free relay team matched its seed placing and recorded a time that was 0.92 better than its PR. Brown had the fastest split, clocking a 55.72 on the second leg, and Morgan wasn’t far behind in 55.89.
Grove said Morefield (1:03.26) and Salley (58.46) impressed him greatly on the relay, with Salley dropping three seconds off her 400 relay split from the Region 4C meet.
“We’ve been working on trying to keep Sullivan’s head a little bit lower in the water, and she was able to do that,” Grove said. “I didn’t get a chance to remind her of that before the race, because they had the swimmers separated from the coaches, but she looked really good.
“And Laura Salley is just a tough kid. She’s always going to be a swimmer where the bigger the situation, the more she’s going to step up. Our relays wouldn’t have made it to states without her. She just got in there and swam as hard as she could, and did a great job for us.”
The 200 free relay team was seeded 10th and moved up to eighth by swimming exactly one second faster than its PR. Morgan had the team’s fastest split, closing with a time of 25.84.
Fowler was seeded seventh for the 500 free. He moved up one spot by dropping 5.75 seconds off his season PR.
Grove said in looking at last year’s results, he suggested to Fowler — who competed in the 200 free and 100 back in the postseason last year — that the 500 free would be his best path to making it to the state meet, and having success once he arrived there. (With no state qualifying times permitted this year, swimmers couldn’t experiment as much this season.)
On Tuesday, Fowler again took advantage of that decision.
“We did some pace work, some 50s that gave him a really good feel that he needed to be around 30 seconds [for each 50] to get his goal,” Grove said. “He went out after it and was locked in. He was right on his pace the whole way, and he finished strong.
“He was real happy to do that. And almost as soon as he was done, he told me, ‘Now we’ve got to get under five minutes.’ He’s ready to go for the future, but [Tuesday] capped off a really good season for him. He’s worked real hard to get where he is.”
Blacksburg won the boys’ meet with 375 points and Hanover was second with 222. The Judges were 22nd out of 23 scoring teams with 13 points.
