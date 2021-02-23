CHRISTIANSBURG — Led by a runner-up finish by freshman Grace Morgan in the 500-yard freestyle, the Handley girls' swimming team placed ninth at the Class 4 state meet on Tuesday at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center.
The Judges scored 104 points. Blacksburg won with 450.5 points and Monacan was second out of 19 scoring teams with 237.
Morgan recorded a time of 5 minutes, 4.37 seconds to earn All-State honors (top eight) and finish only behind Patrick Henry freshman Amanda Barnard (5:03.71) in the 500 free.
Other All-State performances from the Handley girls were achieved by Morgan in the 200 free (fifth in 1:55.52); sophomore Hailey Brown in the 100 butterfly (sixth in 1:00.15) and 500 free (seventh in 5:16.01); the 400 free relay team of sophomore Sullivan Morefield, Brown, freshman Laura Salley and Morgan (sixth in 3:53.33); and the 200 free relay team made up of the same four girls (eighth in 1:47.22).
Junior Henry Fowler was the only Handley boy who competed. He earned All-State honors by placing sixth in 5:00.18 in the 500 free.
Blacksburg won the boys' meet with 375 points and Hanover was second with 222. The Judges were 22nd out of 23 scoring teams with 13 points.
For more details, see Thursday's edition of The Winchester Star.
