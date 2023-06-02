WINCHESTER — The Handley girls' tennis team came into Friday brimming with confidence, and it was on full display in the Virginia High School League Class 4 quarterfinals at the Slaughter Tennis Pavilion.
Taking on an E.C. Glass team that had only lost to defending Class 4 champ Western Albemarle and 2022 Class 3 state runner-up Spotswood, the Judges scored on an impressive 5-1 win that was a mix of domination and grit to advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 2018.
Handley (18-4) will face the winner of Saturday's Western Albemarle-Sherando match on Monday. The Judges will be at home if Sherando wins and on the road if Western Albemarle wins.
Handley senior and first-year team member Lindsay Pifer completed the two-hour victory in 90-degree heat with the Judges' fifth straight-set win of the day at No. 3 singles. Only Region 4D singles runner-up Mary Kennedy won for E.C. Glass, and she was pushed to the brink at No. 1 singles by Sabrina Parikh in a 6-3, 7-5 win.
Handley (18-4) avenged two losses in a nine-day span to Sherando — including a 5-1 loss in the Class 4 Northwestern District championship match — in Tuesday's Region 4C championship match. The Judges won 5-4, which earned them the right to host E.C. Glass (17-3) on Friday.
"I think going into Sherando [on Tuesday], there was a lot of hoping going on," Judges first-year head coach Steffany Plotts said. "After Sherando, it's like it flipped to believing.
"I think that was big for the team. It's just a huge confidence-boost, and now they go out there and they believe that they've got this, that they can do it. In the last week and a half, we've really spent a lot of time focusing on the mental aspect. At this point, it's the head and heart that's going to win the match."
Grace Meehan — one of five seniors in the Judges' starting six — said the Judges were definitely feeling better about themselves after Tuesday. And the excitement around the team is higher than ever after Friday.
"I've been playing since my sophomore year, and I've never made it states," Meehan said. "It's just like a surreal feeling to make it this far.
"I think we've been told since the beginning of the season we had this potential. It's really nice to see everybody come through and see what we can do."
The Judges showed what they are capable of right away on Friday. Within 35 minutes, Meehan (No. 2), Page Brubaker (No. 4), the lone junior starter, Tess McAllister (No. 5) and Sophia McAllister (No. 6) had combined to win their first sets by an aggregate score of 24-5.
The McAllisters would up being the first to finish. Tess won 6-1, 6-1 in 44 minutes, then Sophia won 6-1, 6-2 one minute later.
"They were rock stars," Plotts said. "So steady. So solid. Both of them."
Brubaker was the next to finish. She finished off the Hilltoppers' Lily Hall 6-2 in the first set, but Hall took the first three games of the second set.
Brubaker didn't let Hall run away with the set, however. She would win six of the next seven games for a 6-2, 6-4 victory and a 3-0 Handley lead.
Brubaker might have received the biggest jolt of confidence of all the Judges on Tuesday. She lost to Sherando's Katie Freilich in both the district tiebreaker match and the district championship match, but defeated Freilich in three sets on Tuesday. Brubaker lost the second set to Freilich but won the tiebreaker third set by a resounding 10-1 score.
"Going into [the Sherando] match, I was honestly a little nervous," Brubaker said. "I won the first set, and that proved to myself I can beat her. She did come back in the second set. But then I tried to hit to her backhand, and I won the third set. That was very awesome."
Plotts said Brubaker showed a lot of fight in a Region 4C semifinal win against Rock Ridge, and her will has just kept getting stronger since.
Brubaker said her past experiences helped her on Tuesday when she fell behind in the second set, because she reallized if she played the way she's capable, she could regroup.
"I knew I had it in me to just fight back," Brubaker said. "I just dug deep. I was keeping my positivity up for myself. Even if I messed up, I was just like, 'I can get the next point.'"
Meehan finished next. After winning the first set in 32 minutes, she needed 53 to take the second. But after H.G. Sackett won two games in a row to pull within 4-3, Meehan won the next two to finish a 6-1, 6-3 victory.
"I just got tired," said Meehan of the second set. "The heat kind of got to me. I just focused on getting every ball, and keeping her deep, and finishing the points with a volley."
Kennedy won at No. 1 singles to cut Handley's lead to 4-1, putting the spotlight on Pifer and E.C. Glass senior Elizabeth Eskridge.
Eskridge cut Pifer's lead to 3-2 in the second set by winning two straight games. But Pifer — who won the last four games of the first set after trailing 5-3 — rose to the challenge.
She dropped only one point in breaking Eskridge's serve in the next game, starting a stretch in which they alternated wins over the next five games.
Up 5-4 and with the score 30-15, Pifer won the next three points. Eskridge hit a forehand long, Pifer hit a nice forehand short that Eskridge ran for but couldn't get for a winner, then Eskridge hit long again to end the match.
One of the area's best volleyball players, Pifer said she decided to join the tennis team because she knew how much her parents enjoyed tennis, and she wanted to try something new.
"A lot of people were pushing me [to play] because it's a lot of similar movement to volleyball," Pifer said.
Pifer has adapted quite well. She began the season at No. 6 singles before ascending to No. 3. Pifer said she wasn't particularly confident in herself at tryouts, but the support of her teammates and coaches helped greatly in that department.
Pifer said she loves playing tennis for Handley, and her confidence in herself showed Friday, particularly in winning four straight games the first set.
"Honestly, it was all about consistency," Pifer said. "I just needed to get one more ball than her and just be patiently aggressive. It was really relieving to keep winning games. I think it also just kind of got in her head. Even if I was down in the second set, it's all about the mindset."
Plotts couldn't be more impressed with what Pifer has done this year.
"I always say that Lindsay is the gift that keeps on giving," she said. "She just gets better every time. I tell [the players] in everything that we do, it's not where you start, it's where you finish. and Lindsay is finishing amazingly. She has really just come into her own, and she's confident out there, and is so mentally tough, I never doubt her."
The team is feeling confident, and Plotts has the utmost confidence in all of the players.
"There's no doubt in any of them," she said. "They've all been tested enough this season, and they've all gutted it out enough, that they know there's not a match that they can't win."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.