LEESBURG — The Tuscarora High School gymnasium is called "The Tundra."
However as hot as was in there with a packed house for Thursday’s Region 4C boys' basketball title game between the Huskies and Handley, this Tundra could hardly be described as frozen.
But for the final 16 minutes, there was something inside that was extremely cold — the Judges.
An awful shooting night for Handley snowballed out of control in the final two quarters and Tuscarora took charge behind 14 third-quarter points from Jayden Johnson to bury the Judges 54-25.
Handley (17-11) netted just seven points after the halftime break and finished the contest 8 for 42 from the floor, while committing 23 turnovers against the multiple defenses used by the Huskies.
The good news for the Judges is that they are still alive in the state tournament. They’ll play at the winner of Friday’s game between Western Albemarle and E.C. Glass on March 3 or 4. Tuscarora (23-4) will host the loser of that Region 4D title game.
Handley has a week to shake off a contest that it led at the half, but then went frigid. For the game, the Judges made just three two-point baskets.
“It was pretty frustrating,” said Handley guard Emerson Fusco, who was held to six points. “As a team, it just happens to everybody. It was a tough one we had today. The ball was slippery. We were away and haven’t been on the road in a couple of weeks. We couldn’t get our shots up and couldn’t get them on.”
“Sometimes it happens,” Handley coach Zach Harrell-Zook said of a perplexing evening on offense. “Sometimes you couldn’t put the ball in the ocean if you were on a boat. I’m glad we got it out of the way now.
“… I don’t know what it was. These kids have worked really hard. They make sure they’re getting their shots in to prepare for a game like this. They worked hard for the week. I don’t know what it was, but we were 3 for 20 from two [-point range]. You’re not going to win any basketball game like that.”
The Judges survived making just one basket from inside the arc in the first half. Led by a pair of 3-pointers from both Jaevon Brisco and Fusco, Handley led 18-15 at the break.
Also key to having that lead was the defensive play of Kaplan Ambrose on Johnson, who had two points in the the first two quarters. Ambrose forced a charge and picked up an offensive foul on an illegal screen as he shadowed Johnson.
But the Tuscarora junior standout caught fire in the third quarter. Johnson had 11 points in the Huskies’ 16-0 run to start the period and capped a 22-2 quarter by drilling his third 3-pointer with eight seconds left.
“He was being aggressive, but I know the work I’ve put in,” said Johnson of Ambrose’s defense. “I was just being patient and letting the ball come to me. When the time was right, I started hitting and converted for my team.”
Johnson described his shot as “rocky” in the first two quarters, but that didn’t make him bashful in the second half. “I just kept shooting because I know I won’t miss 10 in a row,” he said. “I’ve put too much work in.”
“We’ve seen it before,” Tuscarora coach Michael Newkirk said of Johnson’s outburst. “He can score in bunches. He’s a three-level scorer and a dynamic guard. We can move him across a lot of different positions. Obviously when he was able to go, the other guys started feeding off of that a lot. We were finishing around the rim and getting stop after stop.”
“That’s a kid that can only be cooled off for so long,” Harrell-Zook said of Johnson, who finished with a game-high 18 points. “He’s a heck-of-a player. He can light it up at any given time.”
It didn’t get any better for the Judges in the final period. Handley had just one field goal and went 3 for 7 from the foul line. Michael Davis put an exclamation point on the Huskies’ romp with his second dunk of the evening, an alley-oop slam that made it 48-24 with 3:30 left.
Brisco’s nine points led Handley.
“I feel like we got a little flustered,” Fusco admitted. “We couldn’t keep control of what they were running and stuff like that. Other than that, it was just a whole bunch of shots that we couldn’t hit.”
“We just missed shots,” Harrell-Zook agreed. “There really wasn’t like, ‘Wow, their defense is off the charts.' We had really wide open looks and couple of them were extremely wide open. We just couldn’t get them to fall tonight.”
Newkirk said his team felt some of the same frustration that Handley experienced during the first half. The Judges outscored Tuscarora 12-7 in the second period to take their 3-point halftime lead.
“We’ve got too much talent to be held to 15 points,” Newkirk said. “At halftime … we made a couple of defensive adjustments. More or less, it was talking and locking in on the task at hand. We were able to see our game plan being efficiently executed in the third quarter.”
Davis added 15 and Gavin O’Malley notched 14 for the Huskies, who needed a 19-1 run in the last quarter to edge Sherando 51-48 in the semifinals on Tuesday.
“Which way would you want to have it?,” Newkirk said with a smile when asked about his two very different regional wins. “Both ways are outstanding. … You win by one or you win by 29, you win. We really appreciate and are grateful for that.”
Johnson said the regional title confirmed what the Huskies thought about themselves before the season and provides a boost heading into the state tournament.
“At the beginning of the season, we had the most confidence in ourselves in the world,” he said. “We still do. We believe we are the best team in the state. Nobody can stop us.”
The Judges will be looking to find the swagger that netted them the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament title and a 69-60 win over Loudoun County, a state finalist last year, in the regional semifinals.
“It’s in the past now,” Fusco said of Thursday’s loss. “It’s over with. We need to come in the next day and hit more shots. We need to keep getting shots up and get everything out of our system.”
Harrell-Zook said the Judges have plenty of time to prepare for their next opponent and hopefully repair their confidence.
“I think we’re a team that’s bounced back all year long,” Harrell-Zook said of his squad, which started the season 3-7. “There is a big gap between this game and the next game. I told them, ‘Be mad that you lost, but don’t be mad at the reason why. We just didn’t hit shots tonight. It was as simple as that.
“… Being one of the last eight teams in the state to play is something to be proud of,” he added. “That’s what we need to remember this week while we prepare. There’s a reason why we are still here.”
