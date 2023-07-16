Like a lot of children, Michael Brown fantasized about one day being a professional basketball player.
Because of his size, Brown always figured it would be difficult to play in the NBA. But his heart and work ethic will soon have him making a living at the game he loves.
GKK Sibenka Sibenik of the Croatia Premijer Liga announced on Friday that they had signed the Handley High School and University of Mount Olive star guard to a one-year contract. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Brown — who stood 5-6 as a varsity freshman at Handley and went on to become a two-time First Team All-State selection — will travel to Croatia in August to begin training for the season. The 12-team, 22-game schedule begins in October.
"It's a dream come true," said Brown in a phone interview on Monday. "I thank all the coaches that I've had from Kindergarten all the way up, every coach that passed my way. I appreciate them, and I thank my parents for believing in me. And of course, thanks to Winchester the city for supporting me throughout my whole Mount Olive career, my whole Handley career."
Brown's senior season at Mount Olive in North Carolina gave several pro teams in foreign countries reason to believe in Brown.
Brown had an outstanding career at Mount Olive, putting up strong all-around numbers for all four years and earning Conference Carolina Freshman of the Year Honors in 2018-19. (Brown did not not play in the shortened COVID season in 2020-21, staying home in Winchester so he could be with his family. His uncle passed away that year, and his parents Andrea and Thaddeus Brown had issues with COVID.) His junior year of 2021-22 saw him average 13.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, both collegiate-highs at the time.
But in the 2022-23 campaign, Brown was named a Third Team All-American and a First Team All-Conference Carolinas and All-Southeast Region Selection after setting a school record for total points (718; he averaged 23.2 per game to rank seventh in D-II) and assists (207; his 6.7 per game tied for fourth in the country). Brown also led Conference Carolinas in minutes per game (38.2), field goals made (230; he made 49.6 percent of his attempts) and assist to turnover ratio (2.5). Brown also ranked third in free-throw shooting (86.4 percent, making 178 of 206 attempts) and averaged 5.0 rebounds per game. With the exception of his assist to turnover ratio, each of those figures were career-bests.
The biggest reason for Brown's improvement was the development of a deadly 3-point shot. After making 47 of 155 attempts (30.3 percent) from beyond the arc his first three years at Mount Olive, Brown connected on 80 of 179 attempts (44.7 percent) as a senior for the Trojans (13-18 overall, 9-11 conference). Brown ranked 18th in NCAA D-III in 3-point percentage. He had 11 games where he knocked down at least four 3-pointers, highlighted by a 7-of-11 effort against Barton on Jan. 11.
Brown said the Mount Olive coaching staff told him they wanted to shoot around five 3-pointers a game this season (he wound up averaging 5.8 attempts per game), so Brown worked on his shot throughout the summer.
Because opponents had to respect Brown's outside shot, the other parts of Brown's game became even more effective.
"Me shooting the ball way more from the 3 just opened up the rest of my game way more that I could have expected," Brown said. "I've never had a season like I've had this year. And it really just started with me shooting the ball a lot more, which created a lot more opportunities at the rim and mid-range. Just everything, it opened up a lot more things for me on the court."
It all paid off with one of the country's best individual seasons. In terms of scoring, Brown reached double figures in every game and scored at least 20 points in 23 of 31 games. He surpassed 30 points five times and had a career-high 42 against Emmanuel on Feb. 16, making a career-high 13 field goals on 23 field goal attempts (4 of 8 3-pointers) and a career-high 12 free throws on 15 attempts. Brown also recorded 10 assists. That was one of three games in which Brown had double-digit assists, with his 14 against Converse on Jan. 16 a career-high.
"It meant the world," said Brown when asked about receiving All-American honors. "I never expected this going into the season. I just wanted to make First Team All-Conference and get my team to a conference championship."
Coming into the year, Brown didn't expect to become a professional player at this point in his life, either. Brown could have returned to Mount Olive next year because of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to athletes in response to COVID.
But Brown signed with FlyBasket Agency a month ago and was told there was a lot of interest in him from foreign countries. (FlyBasket was founded in 2022 by former Croatian basketball player Ivan Mikulic.) Once the NBA draft was completed on June 22, foreign teams knew what talent was available to them, and Brown said he had five other offers from teams in Germany, Iceland, Slovakia and Brazil.
Ultimately, Brown felt Sibenik was the best option. The squad went 13-9 last year to take fifth place in the Premijer Liga and lost in the best-of-3 quarterfinal round.
"It's a pretty good league for coming from D-II, and it can put me in a great position for the future," Brown said. "It's very good competition."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.