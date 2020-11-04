Trey Causey doesn’t know when he’s going to fly again, but he does know he’s found a home.
Like many other college athletes around the country, the Handley High School record holder in the high jump is in a holding pattern as far as official competition because of COVID-19. If his lone track & field season with the University of Kentucky is any guide, the junior should be in line for more success once he gets clearance to compete again.
As a freshman at the University of Virginia in 2018-2019, Causey was unable to surpass his high school personal record of 7 feet, 0.25 inches, which earned him second place at the New Balance Indoor Nationals in New York in 2018. As a sophomore at Kentucky, it took him just one meet to soar past that mark.
More importantly, though, Causey is comfortable with all aspects of his life in Lexington, Ky.
“I’m enjoying being a part of this team,” Causey said. “Moreso this year. We’re like a family. Last year was cool, but this year we all know each other better. We’re all close.”
Causey had a freshman year most people would take in a heartbeat. He placed fifth at the ACC Indoor Championships with a mark of 6-11.75 (making him the No. 4 performer in Virginia school history) and ninth in that event at the ACC Outdoor Championships. Causey also placed ninth in the long jump with a career-best mark of 24-3.5 (ninth in school history) at the ACC meet.
But Causey only reached 6-10 in four of his 10 meets between indoor and outdoor (he leapt 6-6 at the ACC outdoor meet). And he decided Virginia “wasn’t a good fit” so he made his way to Lexington.
One of the reasons why Causey was excited about going to Kentucky was jumps coach Kris Grimes, who was named the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Southeast Region Women’s Assistant Coach of the Year for his work during the indoor season in 2019. Grimes began coaching track more than 30 years ago and is in his third year with the Wildcats.
“He’s really helped me with my technique,” Causey said. “He really emphasizes the little things, which is what I felt I needed. He’s helped get me in the right positions, which helps me with consistency.”
Grimes enjoys working with Causey immensely, and he felt Causey clicked immediately with a jumping group that also includes Rahman Minor (a senior, Minor placed third in the SEC in the high jump in indoor and has a top mark of 7-3).
In the first meet of the year, the Jingle Bells Open on Dec. 6, 2019 at Kentucky, Causey recorded a career-best mark of 7-1 to place second. Only Minor, then a junior, beat Causey, with Minor clearing 7-1 on his first attempt and Causey doing so on his second.
“I hadn’t jumped at least 7 feet in over a year,” Causey said. “It meant a lot to get to where I wanted to be my freshman year.”
Grimes felt Causey’s ability to have faith in his training helped him with that immediate success.
“One of the things that we know about these young kids that really believe in hard work, sometimes they work hard when they need to trust,” Grimes said. “What I mean by that is, you try to muscle things when you just need to let things go. That first meet, he was in a place where he trusted his training, he was excited about the competition, and he just kind of let everything happen.
“You don’t try hard in competition. You try hard in the weight room, you try hard in the fall conditioning. But when it’s time to jump high, man, it shouldn’t be hard. If it is, you’re doing something wrong.”
In his second meet, Causey soared even higher. In another home meet, the Jim Green Invitational held Jan. 10-11, Causey cleared 7-1.75 to win the competition and establish himself as the No. 5 performer all-time in Kentucky’s indoor history. He also took second in the long jump with a season-best mark of 23-11.75.
Causey followed that up by jumping at least 6-11 in each of his next three meets and finished his indoor track season by placing eighth with a 6-9 in the Southeastern Conference meet on Feb. 28-29 at Texas A&M.
Causey said tendonitis in his knees — an issue that’s bothered him since high school — flared up as the season went on and affected his performance some, but he was pleased he was able to contribute to Kentucky’s SEC point total of 55.5, good for sixth place out of 13 scoring teams in the highly competitive conference. (At last year’s NCAA Outdoor Track Championships, the SEC claimed eight of the top 16 positions. Kentucky placed 33rd.) Causey also placed 17th in the long jump (22-1.75).
Grimes thought Causey competed well at the SEC meet. He said there might have been times where Causey was trying too hard over the second half of the season, and trusting his training could help him surpass what he did as a freshman in the long jump.
“When it’s time to go, just stay up and stay clean, and bounce,” Grimes said. “He’s used to kind of muscling his way off the ground, and if there’s one overarching thing we have going on, it’s that you’ve got to learn how to bounce the takeoff. And he’s doing a nice job with that.”
The SEC meet was the end of Causey’s season, and Kentucky’s, because of COVID-19. In March, Causey went home to Stockbridge, Ga., which is where his family has resided since he graduated from Handley.
While in Georgia, Causey focused on strengthening his entire body, particularly his legs. The 6-foot-4 Causey — who returned to Kentucky over the summer a and continued his training — weighed 175 pounds during the indoor season last year and is now up to 183 pounds.
Causey said the training he’s been doing with teammates since coming back to Lexington has been important. The time spent with them away from the track is also something he’s appreciated.
“Hanging out together, cooking and eating together, just trying to get to know each other, really helps with practice now,” Causey said. “We push each other and motivate each other.”
Causey doesn’t know when he’ll be able to compete in a meet for Kentucky again (the Wildcats have yet to announce their 2020-21 schedule), but he’s plenty motivated. In the high jump, he wants to at least jump in the 2.20-2.25 meter range (7-2 to 7-3 feet). But what he really wants are gold medals.
“I really just want to win,” Causey said. “I want to win SEC’s and go to nationals. I have mark goals. But my ultimate goal is to win.”
Grimes said the goals has for himself are ones that are expected for all his athletes, and he sees no reason why Causey can’t.
“Trey brings great physique, a great work ethic, great character,” Grimes said. “He’s got a lot of talent and does whatever you ask him to do. He’s a great package.”
