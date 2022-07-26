WINCHESTER — The next time you shop in a Journeys shoe store or browse its online or printed catalog, don't be surprised if you see a familiar face.
Nicole Wheeler, a 2019 graduate of Handley High School, is one of four featured models in the national retailer's 2022 back-to-school promotional materials.
The 21-year-old can currently be seen on the cover and throughout Journeys' 2022 Back to School catalog and, according to her mother, Jacquie Wheeler, will appear on in-store promotional displays in the retailer's approximately 1,200 stores nationwide — including the one in Winchester's Apple Blossom Mall — starting next month.
"I can't wait to walk into the local Journeys store and see her on a poster," Jacquie Wheeler said. "I'm excited for the hometown girl."
Nicole Wheeler is entering her senior year at the Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia. She is also a working actress, having already played small roles in the major television productions "The Girl from Plainville" on Hulu and "Strike Her Dead" on Lifetime.
She plays a more prominent part in the independent movie "Board Games," which completed production last year but is awaiting a release date.
"I hope it takes off," Nicole Wheeler said during a November interview with The Winchester Star. "Working on that was my pride and joy. The hope is that it will really jump start a lot of things."
No matter how big a star she becomes, many Winchester residents will remember Wheeler from the roles she played while still living in Winchester. She starred in several plays at Handley High School including "Cinderella" and "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum," and was a regular presence in Winchester Little Theatre productions such as "Seussical Jr." and "The Little Mermaid Jr."
To view Wheeler's IMDb page, visit https://imdb.to/3z5d65x. The Journeys 2022 Back to School catalog is available online at https://bit.ly/3J7Ck8g.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.