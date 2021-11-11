WINCHESTER — Fans of Lifetime network movies are in for a special treat when they tune in to Friday night's premiere of "Strike Her Dead."
Handley High School graduate Nicole Wheeler, 20, plays a small but crucial part in the film about an all-star soccer player who gets framed for murder.
"I get knocked out — I won't say exactly what happens to me — about 20 minutes in," Wheeler said this week during a phone interview. "Then I come back right at the end."
If you live in the Winchester area, you probably won't have much trouble recognizing Wheeler. She starred in several plays while attending Handley including "Cinderella" and "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum," and was a regular presence in Winchester Little Theatre productions such as "Seussical Jr." and "The Little Mermaid Jr."
"I pretty much grew up in that place," Wheeler said of Winchester Little Theatre at 315 W. Boscawen St.
After graduating from Handley in May 2019, Wheeler moved to Savannah, Georgia, to attend the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), where she is now a junior.
"It's a brilliant place for acting," Wheeler said. "We have a casting office that's connected to our school. It's the only university that has a working casting office in the professional world."
Wheeler said SCAD made it possible for her to be cast in an episode of "The Girl from Plainville," an upcoming limited series for Hulu based on the true story of Michelle Carter of Massachusetts and how she used text messages to encourage her boyfriend to kill himself in 2014.
"I get to shoot that next week," she said about the project that stars Elle Fanning, Colton Ryan and Chloë Sevigny.
Aside from the productions for Hulu and Lifetime, Wheeler said most of her film work so far has been in small, independent projects including "Crossroads," "Going Out" and "Killer Cover Up." She is particularly excited about "Board Games," an upcoming independent movie that wrapped last year and is currently under consideration for several film festivals across the country.
"I hope it takes off," she said of "Board Games." "Working on that was my pride and joy. The hope is that it will really jump start a lot of things."
Wheeler said she's starting to weigh her post-graduation options. She hopes to secure an agent and pursue bigger acting roles in Atlanta, New York, Chicago or Los Angeles — the four cities where the bulk of major U.S. movies and TV shows are produced.
"You never know where the work is going to take you," she said. "Where they are, I'll go."
