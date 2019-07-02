Cameron Jackson's year to remember just keeps getting better.
The former Handley High School and Wofford College standout signed a one-year deal to continue his basketball career with professional German team Syntainics MBC last week. Syntainics announced the signing on Tuesday.
Syntainics MBC is located in Weissenfels and competes in the 18-team Basketball Bundesliga (BBL), the top professional league in Germany. He is currently training in Winchester and will report to Germany in mid-August. The BBL regular season started in late September last year.
"I'm super excited," said Jackson, a 6-foot-8, 250-pound forward, in a phone interview. "[Playing professionally] is something I dreamed about as a kid. I'm very thankful and very appreciative of the opportunity to go and continue to play basketball."
Jackson said he was contacted by Syntainics MBC head coach Wojciech Kaminski two weeks ago, about a day before the NBA Draft, based on the film study they had done on Jackson.
Jackson is coming off a senior season in which he averaged 14.5 points, made 57.3 percent of his shots and led Wofford in rebounds (7.6), blocks (1.0) and steals (1.5). Jackson was a first-team All-Southern Conference selection for the regular season and the tournament. Wofford went 30-5, went undefeated in Southern Conference play, and won its first NCAA Tournament game in school history. The Terriers were ranked 19th in the final AP Top 25 poll leading into the NCAA Tournament.
Jackson said there were roughly five teams overseas that expressed interest in signing him to a contract, but Syntainics provided the best situation.
"Not all of them were able to pay an amount that's competitive with what I'm getting," said Jackson, who declined to name his salary. "When I spoke [to Kaminski], he sounded like he knew what he was talking about and had a pretty good handle on what I can do to help the team out. I wanted to have a job with them because they play in a really good league."
Syntainics MBC went 10-24 to place 15th in the BBL standings last year.
Though Jackson was not selected in the NBA Draft on June 20, he did receive interest. The Sacramento Kings (June 12) and the Indiana Pacers (June 14) each brought Jackson in for workouts.
"I felt like I held my own and did what I do well in both of those workouts," Jackson said. "Obviously, there's only so many spots [in the NBA], so it didn't really work out for me."
Jackson's looking forward to seeing what he can do in Europe after his Wofford career, particularly his spectacular senior season.
"I definitely feel like I worked for this, and proved that I deserved this over my career at Wofford," Jackson said.
Handley boys' basketball coach Jason Toton said there's no question of that.
"We're excited for Cameron," said Toton, who took over as the Judges' head coach in 2013-14 after serving 11 years as a Handley assistant to Tommy Dixon. "It's an honor. Every kid dreams of playing at that level, and all his hard work has finally paid off.
"[Growing up], he had a different work ethic. A lot of kids have those dreams [of wanting to play professionally], but a lot of them don't put in that work to get there and do what it takes to do it. I've known Cameron since he was in was sixth or seventh grade and taught him [at Daniel Morgan Middle School]. And then we had him for three years [on the varsity]. When he was a senior in high school and signed with Wofford, I knew that was a steal for them just because I felt his ceiling was so high."
When Jackson was a freshman at Wofford, at that time Toton didn't think he was someone who could compete with the types of players that people see in the Atlantic Coast Conference. But he saw that potential in him to be an ACC-type player because of his desire and work ethic. For example, as a junior, Jackson was selected as the Lute Olsen National Player of the Week after recording 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and a school-record six blocks in Wofford's 79-75 upset win over fifth-ranked North Carolina in Chapel Hill.
"I still don't think he's reached his potential," Toton said. "I look forward to seeing him grow in a professional length and hopefully continue to get better, and see what happens from there."
Jackson now becomes the second local player to make a living playing basketball in Europe in recent years. Former Millbrook and Virginia Tech star Erick Green recently completed his sixth professional season, the last three of which he's spent in Europe. He played this year with Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul in Turkey. Green averaged 5.6 points per game to help Fenerbahce reach the EuroLeague Final Four.
