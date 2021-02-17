WINCHESTER — A 2011 graduate of Handley High School has been selected to join the crew of the U.S. Navy’s prestigious Blue Angels flight squadron.
Petty Officer 1st Class Kali Williams, a Winchester native who now lives in Pensacola, Florida, recently completed four months of training to become an enlisted member of the Blue Angels’ Maintenance Control squad, where she will help to coordinate, direct and manage scheduled and unscheduled maintenance on squadron aircraft and ensure the accuracy of aircraft records.
Career-oriented Navy officers must be recommended for Blue Angels duty by their commanding officer.
“Applicants go through extensive screening, including interviewing with the members of each of the 15 squadron work centers,” according to information provided by the Blue Angels. “After completing their Blue Angel tour, individuals return to the fleet to continue their naval careers.”
Williams and all other selected enlisted personnel volunteer for a three-year tour with the flight squadron.
“Though every team member brings skills in a distinct job specialty, each is expected to work beyond that specialty, contributing to the overall effectiveness of the Blue Angels,” according to information provided by the Navy. “A tribute to this dedicated team is the fact that the Blue Angels have never canceled an air show due to a maintenance problem.”
The maintenance team includes about 100 personnel. Alternating crews of about 45 team members travel to each show site.
The Blue Angels is the Navy’s most well-known demonstration flight squadron, performing intricate aerial maneuvers and formations at air shows that are held each year between March and November in the United States, Canada and Europe. According to the Navy, an estimated 11 million people watch the squadron’s performances annually.
The squadron was created in 1946 by Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Chester W. Nimitz, who ordered the formation of a flight demonstration team to keep the public interested in naval aviation following the end of World War II. The team’s first exhibition flight was on June 15, 1946, in Jacksonville, Florida. One month later, Right Wing Pilot Lt. Maurice “Wick” Wickendoll suggested the name Blue Angels after seeing the term in a New Yorker Magazine article.
For more information, visit blueangels.navy.mil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.