The photo on the William Smith College women’s soccer’s team’s website shows exactly the type of joy you expect to see when a group of players clinches a spot in the national semifinals.
On Nov. 24, the Herons — ranked second in the nation — defeated Johns Hopkins to clinch their first NCAA Division III Final Four berth since 2013 and 11th in the program’s history dating back to 1987. The photo associated with that game recap shows expressions of joy ranging from smiles to hugs.
According to the team’s starting goalkeeper — Handley graduate and sophomore Amanda Kesler — it wasn’t just the prospect of playing in Friday’s Final Four at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro that had the players from the school located in Geneva, N.Y., so emotional.
“We were immediately communicating with last year’s senior class after that game,” said Kesler in a phone interview last week. “They were one of the classes that never got to go [to the Final Four] in their four years, and they wanted to do it so bad.
“I had such a strong relationship with Veronica [Romines] and Kaileen [Murray], the two senior keepers we had last year. So it was a very emotional victory because I was thinking about them a lot of time.”
Kesler’s consideration for others is why she’s been so important to one of NCAA Division III’s best defenses. The Herons rank third in the country at just 0.27 goals allowed per game, a prominent reason for the team’s 20-1-1 record and 16 straight wins heading into Friday’s 1:45 p.m semifinal game against No. 8 Pomona-Pitzer College (20-1-2), a school located in Claremont, Calif.
William Smith 40th-year head coach Aliceann Wilbur — the all-time winningest coach in D-III history with 592 wins — thinks so much of Kesler’s leadership abilities that she made her part of the team’s six-player leadership council shortly after the completion of Kesler’s freshman season in 2018.
“She really puts the team first in so many ways,” said Wilbur, who has led the Herons to two national championships (1988 and 2013). “She demands a lot from herself to not let the team down.
“We brought her into our leader group because we really respect and admire the way that she can think. She encompasses much more than her own perspective. She’s a problem-solver. She’s got good ideas, and she finds solutions. She doesn’t dwell on what the problem is — she goes straight to the solution piece.”
The 5-foot-9 Kesler has stood tall for William Smith ever since she arrived.
Kesler — Handley’s career wins leader (31) and owner of eight shutouts during a first team all-region season as a senior in the spring of 2018 — was immediately thrust into the Herons’ starting lineup as a freshman in the fall because Romines suffered an injury in the preseason.
As evidenced by William Smith’s history, anyone who steps on the field for the Herons is expected to perform, regardless of experience level. At the outset of the 2018 season, William Smith was coming off a 19-2 season and 11th straight NCAA Tournament berth (the Herons made the third round in 2017).
“We have a large amount of pressure as a freshman to maintain the level of excellence that the program had had in the past several years,” Kesler said.
Kesler — who also ranks first in Handley history in goals-against average (1.49) — more than held her own. She backstopped the Herons to wins in each of their first four games (two over national Top 10 teams), all shutouts. One of those victories was a 1-0 win over non-conference rival and then-No. 7 Messiah College (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) in which Kesler made three saves.
“That’s a hard situation for any [freshman],” said Wilbur, whose program has captured 13 straight Liberty League regular season and tournament titles (they won all 11 league games this year). “We play a tough schedule and our non-conference schedule — which takes place at the beginning of the year — is probably harder than our conference schedule.”
William Smith dropped back-to-back games to Rochester and Misericordia to fall to 4-2, and after that Romines returned from injury and took over the starting job the remainder of the season.
Kesler said she completely understood when the job was given to Romines, and she used the rest of the season to learn from her while also preparing Romines to be the best goalkeeper she can be. Kesler said Romines and the other keepers lifted her play when she was the starter.
“I really looked up to [Romines’] leadership and her ability to organize the back,” Kesler said. “She was basically one of the coaches. We all talk on the team about how we should coach each other and make each other better.”
Though Kesler was limited to just four appearances in William Smith’s last 15 games, her last game action of the season showed William Smith would be in good hands in 2019.
Kesler knew entering the postseason that she would be the team’s penalty-kick specialist, so when William Smith’s NCAA quarterfinal game against Williams was still tied 1-1 after two overtimes, Kesler replaced Romines in goal on the snow-covered field. Kesler saved two of four Williams penalty kicks, but the Herons could only convert one of their four opportunities and lost to complete a 17-3-1 season.
After that, Kesler did everything she could to build on her successful debut season.
In the winter, she worked on her ability to play with the ball at her feet on the turf field of William Smith’s indoor facility, and Wilbur said Kesler took instruction to improve her strength and balance. In the summer, she was invited to participate in a TKI (The Keeper Institute) Pro Camp that took place over four days at Rowan University in New Jersey.
The TKI camp was run by Jill Loyden, a former U.S. women’s national team (USWNT) player and a youth USWNT keeper coach. At the camp, Kesler got to train with Sky Blue FC goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan, a TKI staff member. She also got to participate alongside college keepers like Michigan’s Hillary Beall (an Under-20 USWNT player) and Clemson’s Hensley Hancuff, another youth national soccer player.
“[Loyden] is so knowledgeable about the position,” Kesler said. “She helped me develop my decision-making and technique. It was an honor to be coached by her.”
Kesler said last year’s playing experience has helped her greatly this year, as well as getting a chance to work with an experienced and talented defense. The Herons typically play a 4-3-3 formation. Three of William Smith’s four starting defenders have started at least 38 games in their careers, and each of those three earned All-Liberty honors this season. Maialen Martinez — who was named the Liberty League Defensive Player of the Year — and Emilie Sauvayre were also named first team all-region.
William Smith’s defense has kept Kesler’s workload to a minimum this year. Heron opponents are averaging only five shots per game, and Kesler has saved 43 of the 49 shots on goal. Kesler ranks second in Division III in shutouts (14), fourth in goals against average (0.28) and 17th in save percentage (.878).
Kesler said she’s seen fewer shots than she ever has on any level.
“They’re very good to work with,” Kesler said. “They line themselves up very well, and they listen to anything I tell them to adjust to. If there’s a threat, we often neutralize the first or second pass, we try to figure out where they can play the ball next. If the location of the ball is a dangerous location, it’s quick decision-making that helped us prevent shots on goal. The defense digs down to keep the attack wide and keep them away from the goal area.”
Wilbur says the performance of Liberty’s defenders tends to overshadow just how well Kesler is actually playing. Wilbur said Kesler came up particularly big in the NCAA sectional (the third round and quarterfinals) that the Herons hosted on Nov. 23 and 24.
“We take our team defending very seriously, and it starts with Amanda,” said Wilbur last week. “[In the sectional] she had several quality saves that helped us advance to the Final Four. To her credit, she hasn’t had to face those types of shots much during the season. A lesser goalkeeper might not have responded as positively to the situations as she did.”
Kesler had several strong games during the regular season — her five saves helped William Smith defeat No. 1 Messiah on Sept. 7, which remains the Falcons’ only loss of the season. That was the only regular-season game that required her to make more than three saves.
But against No. 18 Stevens Institute of Technology in the third round, the defense had to hold steady after the Herons fell behind 2-0 at the half, and William Smith rallied to win 3-2.
Kesler said a few adjustments and the team’s belief in itself at halftime spurred the comeback, and Kesler did her part by tying her career-high with five saves.
“We didn’t want our season to end, especially for our seniors who make up the majority of our starting back line,” Kesler said.
The following day against No. 12 Johns Hopkins, the Herons were outshot 9-0 in the first half, tying the most shots that William Smith had given up in a single game all season. None of those attempts found the back of the net, with Kesler’s diving save on a shot toward the lower left side of the goal from 12 yards out wiping out the Blue Jays’ most dangerous opportunity.
“It was purely reactionary, but I made a specific decision to go to [my right] because of her hips and the way her foot was planted,” Kesler said.
The Blue Jays would fire eight more shots in the second half, but the only team that found the back of the net was William Smith. Kesler finished with another five-save effort as the Herons advanced to the Final Four with a 2-0 win.
Kesler said the support that the team is receiving from alumni through social media and text messages over its achievement has meant a great deal to her.
“One of the things that drove me to this program in upstate New York is this family feeling, this alumni network of 40 years that has this connection to each other,” Kesler said. “Being able to have a group of people who have been to the Final Four before telling you what to expect, telling you, ‘You can do this,’ that feeling is unmatched, I think, in a lot of other programs.
“As a team, we’re extremely excited to go. We’re definitely not going to take this chance for granted at all.”
The winner of the game between William Smith and Pomona-Pitzer will advance to Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. championship game against the winner of Friday’s first semifinal between Messiah (21-1-2) and No. 25 Carnegie Mellon Friday’s William Smith game can be viewed live at https://www.ncaa.com/game/3908704.
