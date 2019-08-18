Auburn University will always hold a special place in Aidan Marshall’s heart, but he hopes Louisville University will provide the kick-start his football career needs.
A Handley High School graduate who served as Auburn’s starting punter as a freshman preferred walk-on in 2017, Marshall recently made the transition to continue his playing career at Louisville after first getting in contact with the Cardinals in mid-June.
Marshall will continue to attend Auburn this year as a student and will enroll in the summer of 2020 at Louisville, an NCAA Division I Atlantic Coast Conference school. Marshall will be a preferred walk-on and have two years of athletic eligibility remaining.
Marshall — whose parents Tim and Liza both graduated from Auburn and brother Nick is a fellow student there — said a big thing that attracted him to Louisville is the opportunity to play. The only punter on the 2019 roster is redshirt senior Mason King.
Marshall is also looking forward to being part of another Power 5 program that is undergoing a fresh start with new head coach Scott Satterfield, formerly of Appalachian State.
“They’re a big D-I school,” said Marshall of the Cardinals, who had a streak of eight straight winning seasons snapped with last year’s 2-10 (0-8 ACC) campaign. “I just feel like they would give me the best opportunity. They haven’t done so hot the past couple of seasons, but I think they’re in a strong rebuilding stage and I’m looking forward to helping out their team. I’m really excited about going there.”
Marshall had a season to remember in 2017 with Auburn, a Southeastern Conference power. His brief tenure with the team in 2018 is one he’d like to forget, though.
As a freshman, Marshall served as a backup for the Tigers in the team’s first four games before starting the last 10 games for a team that finished 10-4 with a national ranking of 10. Marshall averaged 39.4 yards on his 43 attempts, placed eight punts inside the 20, prompted 18 fair catches, and had a long punt of 70 yards. He earned co-SEC Freshman of the Week honors for his performance against Texas A&M.
But as part of Auburn’s 2018 recruiting class, the Tigers brought in professional Australian rules football player Arynn Siposs and gave him a scholarship, a clear indication Marshall would have some competition on his hands.
Marshall had no problem with the addition of Siposs, who was 25 years old at the time. He knew that nothing for him was guaranteed and that he would have to prove himself if he wanted to keep his starting job.
“I was just trying to focus on the competition,” Marshall said. “Whoever it was, whoever it may be, I’ve got to do my best to beat him out and play.”
Marshall beat out Siposs for the job in the preseason competition. However, in the first game of the season against Washington on Sept. 1, Marshall only had one punt attempt, which went for 30 yards. Siposs was given Auburn’s last two punting opportunities.
After winning a month-long battle for the starting punting job in the preseason, Marshall felt he shouldn’t have pulled after one punt, especially since Marshall said that Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn pointed out a couple of days after the game that the circumstances leading up the punt were far from ideal.
“[The punt] almost got blocked,” Marshall said. “There was a man that came off of my right-side shield. My shield didn’t block, and I had to suddenly move the ball over to the left for it to not get blocked. I kind of shanked it a little bit, but I got thrown off my game because I had to move the ball. Coach Malzahn even acknowledged that in the next practice and said, ‘Hey, good job moving the ball.’ But then I got taken off the first team and I was wondering what was going on.”
The scholarship-player Siposs handled both punts while the preferred walk-on Marshall sat the following week against Alabama State on Sept. 8. Marshall said he could tell that first-year special teams coordinator Larry Porter liked the Australian-style of punting, which features more end-over-end punting as opposed to spiral punting. (Scott Fountain, the special teams coordinator who recruited Marshall, left Auburn before Marshall arrived.)
Three days after the Alabama State game, Malzahn publicly announced that Marshall was leaving the Tigers’ program.
“I’ve always been told, throughout the time I’ve been here, and even before, that Auburn has always been fair,” Marshall said. “Whoever does the best, no matter what position is going to play. I was, unfortunately, one of those players where that was not the case. You can see on film that my punts were higher, farther, and exactly where the coaches wanted them. But they didn’t let me play. If he would have just beaten me out, fair and square, he was better than me, than I just would have sat. You can’t do anything about that if he beats me out fair and square.
“But the reason why I left was because it wasn’t fair. I have the talent to play, and I felt like I was cheated out of that. I felt like I would regret it when I was older if I didn’t do everything I could to try and play at the D-I level again and show what I can do.”
After leaving the team, Marshall started his search for another school, though trying to find the right fit proved difficult since most schools don’t devote much roster space to punters.
Before committing to Louisville, Marshall also had serious discussions with Tennessee and Iowa State. Marshall said Tennessee special teams coach Kevin Sherrer wanted to bring him in early June until he learned the team didn’t have enough room on the roster for any type of player. Unbeknownst to Sherrer, the Volunteers added a receiver the day before he talked to Marshall, who had yet to talk to Louisville at that point.
Marshall said Louisville won out over Iowa State because of the program’s situation, and because Louisville is about 440 miles closer to Winchester than Iowa State. Louisville’s conference rivals — including Virginia and Virginia Tech — also are closer to Winchester than Iowa State’s, which will make it easier for his parents to see him play.
“My parents are basically my best friends,” Marshall said. “They’ve helped me through everything, football, and non-football. They came to every single game that I played in at Auburn, and I’m really looking forward to having them come to Louisville games.”
Marshall said he felt comfortable spending another full year at Auburn rather than enroll at Louisville in the spring. During his year off from competitive football at Auburn, Marshall said he’ll mainly be working out by himself, including punting three days a week.
But he also thinks he will travel to Atlanta roughly once a month to work with a couple of the punting coaches associated with Chris Sailer Kicking. Sailer is a former UCLA All-American kicker and punter that Marshall has worked with since he was a freshman in high school.
Even though Marshall is leaving Auburn, his appreciation for the school won’t go away.
“Auburn is very, very big in my family,” Marshall said. “It’s going to take a lot to leave. But I think I love punting a football just a little more than I love Auburn.
“Auburn will be always here for me to to come back to. It will always be a special place for me and my family. Just because I’m leaving Auburn doesn’t mean Auburn is leaving me.”
