If you happen to watch highlights of this year’s NCAA Division III women’s soccer semifinal between Christopher Newport University and Loras College, you’d see that CNU wing midfielder Emma Ricci had a lot of work to do after teammate Sarah Riel, who had started a counterattack, played a ball in front of Ricci toward the right sideline in the third minute of sudden-death overtime.
Loras defender Libby Perry appeared to be in a decent position to contain Ricci on Dec. 3 at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro Soccer Stadium. But the 2020 Handley graduate has always been known for her speed.
After a couple of dribbles, Ricci’s third touch into space toward the end line proved to be perfect. It allowed the 5-foot-6 Ricci to run to the ball, get a step on Perry, and have just enough space to cut the ball back toward the middle.
At the end of Ricci’s lofted cross was senior forward Riley Cook, CNU’s all-time leading scorer. Cook greeted it near the top of the goal box toward the near post and volleyed the ball in for the only score of the game.
The Captains were heading to their first-ever women’s soccer championship game, and Cook and the other CNU players immediately sprinted toward Ricci after Cook’s shot found the back of the net.
“It didn’t even feel real,” said Ricci, who leapt into Cook on that semifinal day, in a phone interview last week.
That victory gave CNU the opportunity for an even greater accomplishment the following day, and the Captains made it happen to complete a 22-0-1 season. On Dec. 4, also in Greensboro, the fifth-ranked Captains beat No. 1 College of New Jersey 2-0 for the national championship, with Ricci drawing a foul in the penalty box that led to the Captains’ second goal. The Lions finished 21-1-2 with the defeat.
It was the first national title for any CNU team since 1998. And Handley believes Ricci is the first person in the school’s 98-year history to win a collegiate national championship.
“I’m just so proud of everyone,” said Ricci, who ranked third on the Captains this year in points (17 on five goals and seven assists) and earned First Team All-Coast to Coast Conference honors. “The team, the coaches. Just all the hard work we’ve put in, even in the spring, when it didn’t seem like we were working toward anything, it finally paid off.”
Ricci’s path from Handley star to national college champion wasn’t a typical one, but it certainly worked out pretty well.
The Winchester Star’s Girls’ Soccer Player of the Year as a junior in 2019, Ricci produced the three highest single-season scoring totals in Handley history for a total of 83 overall. As a senior, she never got the chance to break her single-season record of 32, because the season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unlike Virginia high school soccer, which takes place in the spring, college soccer takes place in the fall. In July of 2020, it was announced that CNU would suspend play, and no fall soccer season would take place.
One of CNU’s 38 women’s soccer players did get to play in actual games in the fall of 2020, though. Ricci was the only CNU player who chose not to report to Newport News last fall, which gave her a chance to play for the Loudoun Soccer club team that she first joined in ninth grade. Ricci spent September through December playing and training with a Loudoun Soccer team made up mostly of high school seniors.
“Just because we didn’t have a set schedule, I thought it was in my best interest to stay at home,” Ricci said. “I feel like playing in games with them really helped prepare me for this season, and helped me stay soccer fit.”
Jamie Gunderson, who took over as CNU’s head coach in April of 2020 following an eight-year stint as an assistant, initially thought it might be challenging for Ricci to develop relationships with her teammates. It didn’t turn out to be a challenge at all.
“She’s just a great kid who gets along with everyone on the team,” Gunderson said in a phone interview. “She keeps spirits high within the team. It really just felt like she was with the team all through that semester she wasn’t on campus. I think that speaks volumes of who she is.”
Ricci credited Gunderson for keeping in contact with her on a weekly basis, as well as captains Cook and senior midfielder Abby Harrigan for giving her an idea of what to expect when she did arrive.
“Honestly, all the players would try to keep me in the loop,” Ricci said. “Everyone would talk to me and see how I’m doing. I already felt like I was a part of the family before I even got here, which was very reassuring.”
The efforts that CNU made to keep everyone’s spirits up would serve Ricci and her teammates well when she did report in the spring.
For example, the Virginia-based Old Dominion Athletic Conference saw each of its 14 teams play 10 games in the spring. CNU didn’t play any games in the spring semester.
Ricci said Gunderson did a good job of keeping the team sharp with conditioning and soccer last semester, and the Captains handled scrimmages with game-like intensity.
In July, CNU was picked to finish 16th nationally in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll. The Captains went 16-3-3 and advanced to the second round of the 64-team NCAA Tournament in 2019, and CNU had numerous key contributors back from that team. One of them was Cook, who went on to score 24 goals and had five assists this year.
Ricci said the Captains didn’t pay much attention to the national rankings, but the goal was to win a national championship — CNU played in the Final Four in 2018.
“We were all on the same page, and everyone wanted it as bad as the person next to them,” Ricci said.
Ricci contributed in a way that was different than before. Ricci had experience playing as a wing midfielder with Loudoun Soccer, but that was as a starter. For the most part, Gunderson had her come off the bench with CNU, with 20 of her 22 appearances coming in a reserve role.
Ricci embraced it. She was able to study the game while she waited for her moment, and her speed and fresh legs frequently made for difficult adjustments for opponents. Ricci played at least 30 minutes in 21 of 22 games, had three games where she played 50-54 minutes, and averaged 38.6 minutes per game.
Gunderson said Ricci provided a different style than the players she replaced while usually playing on the right side. The main person Ricci subbed for was Jessica Zimmerman, who is more comfortable dribbling back toward the middle of the field while Ricci does well operating on the outside.
“The defenders are used to one kind of style, now they’ve got to deal with another one with her,” Gunderson said. “Before she’d go in, myself or someone else on the coaching staff could give her last-minute words and say, ‘This is what you’ve got to do.’
“She always made things happen. She was kind of that sparkplug when the offense needed it.”
Starting with the Sept. 12 game against Pfeiffer — when she recorded her first career goal and assist in a 6-0 win — Ricci registered at least one point in eight of the next 14 games. Against Salisbury on Oct. 6, she notched two assists in a 3-0 win, and she added two more assists in a 4-0 victory against Piedmont on Oct. 24.
Meanwhile, CNU couldn’t be stopped. The Captains tied Mary Washington in their second-to-last regular-season game on Oct. 27 to snap a 13-game winning streak, but CNU came right back with a 5-1 win over Lynchburg on Oct. 30.
The Captains defeated the University of California at Santa Cruz 1-0 in the Coast to Coast tournament championship on Nov. 6.
In the NCAA Tournament, CNU hosted and defeated Pennsylvania’s Cabrini (2-0) and Franklin & Marshall (1-0) in the first and second rounds on Nov. 13 and 14, then traveled to Cleveland and beat No. 24 Trinity of Texas (1-0) and No. 16 Chicago (2-1) on Nov. 20 and 21 in the third round and quarterfinals. The Trinity game wasn’t decided until Cook scored in the 86th minute.
That sent the team to the Final Four in Greensboro, and Ricci said the Captains liked how they were playing heading into the semifinals against Loras of Iowa.
“Obviously, there were some nerves, but I felt like everyone was extremely ready, because we had all worked so hard,” Ricci said.
In the semifinal, CNU ended regulation with more shots (19-7) and shots on goal (5-2), and the Captains earned three corner kicks to Loras’ three in the second half after Loras had a 5-0 edge in the first 45 minutes. But for the first time all year, the Captains had been shut out in regulation.
Ricci said while Loras had performed well, CNU was encouraged by how it played as the team and coaches spoke to each other prior to overtime.
“We all just wanted to fight for one another,” Ricci said. “Loras had played a great game against us and we struggled with how direct they were playing, but we were so close to scoring so many times. We told each other that all we needed was one, and it would come. I think everyone just having that talk with one another, we just made it happen.”
After taking the pass from Rhiel a little more than two minutes into overtime, Ricci discovered she had more space than she thought she would have to work with, so she made a strong push to the end line to set up a historic finish from Cook.
“I thought that Loras game, she really did well,” Gunderson said. “We made the adjustment in overtime to start her rather than Jess based on the matchup. She showed up and did what she does. She got around the end of the girl, played a little cutback ball to Riley, and she finished it. That was a big moment for Emma.”
In the final, CNU took on unbeaten The College of New Jersey, which had knocked out No. 3 William Smith — featuring Handley graduate and goalkeeper Amanda Kesler — in the quarterfinal round.
The Lions finished with more shots, but anyone who watched the game could see how well CNU controlled the action. The Captains took the lead 18 minutes in on a goal by Sarah Smith off a Cook assist.
Then, in the second half, Ricci helped practically clinch the game. Molly Beegle played a long pass over the top of the defense and Ricci ran onto it and pushed the ball into the box. TCNJ defender Jess Hall sprinted over from the center of the field to help out the outside back who would not have been able to stay with Ricci. Hall slid as Ricci moved toward goal and knocked the ball away, but she also got a lot of Ricci’s left leg and sent her sprawling to the grass.
“As I was running, I realized I could create a 50-50 chance of shooting, or I could just take the foul with a chance of it being a PK. Basically, I took the hit,” said Ricci with a laugh.
Cook took the penalty kick and she buried it in the lower right corner to make it 2-0 with 25 minutes to go. Given that the Captains hadn’t given up two goals in a game all year, the championship was practically theirs.
“I think that really solidified the game for us,” said Ricci of Cook’s goal. “It was just what we needed. When that went in, it was a crazy feeling.”
Ricci was subbed out after the goal. And while she felt good about being up 2-0, it wasn’t easy being on the sideline.
“The last five minutes were the slowest of my life,” Ricci said.
The final seconds were counted down over the public address system, and Ricci was part of a mass sprint of bodies toward the center of the field when “zero” was announced.
“Everyone was freaking out,” Ricci said. “It was one of the best feelings ever. I wouldn’t trade that for anything.”
It’s a moment Ricci will cherish forever, but it’s a moment she doesn’t plan on experiencing just once. Four days after the title game, she was already thinking about 2022.
“The job’s not done yet,” Ricci said. “We’re going to come for another one next year.”
Gunderson can’t wait to see what it’s in store for Ricci.
“I think the expectations are for her to continue to develop and learn the system and be a threat more than she already is, and potentially be someone who does start and we can rely on her more than we already do” he said. “I think she has the qualities in her that that will happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.