WINCHESTER — Thanks to a new publisher and guidance from one of America’s most acclaimed authors of the 20th century, a Handley High School alumnus may soon be taking up residence on national bestseller lists.
Lynn Seldon’s second novel of fiction, “Carolina’s Ring,” is due to be released Feb. 15 by Koehler Books. It is a sequel to Seldon’s self-published first novel, “Virginia’s Ring,” and the second in a planned Ring trilogy.
Seldon, a 1979 Handley graduate and son of former Winchester city manager Wendell Seldon, said writing the Ring series has been a sidebar to his day job, which is writing travel articles with his wife, Cele Seldon. The couple has also published two popular nonfiction books, “100 Things to Do in Charleston Before You Die” and “100 Things to Do in Savannah Before You Die.”
As a solo author, Lynn Seldon released “Virginia’s Ring” in 2014. The novel focuses on cadets at Virginia Military Institute (VMI) in Lexington, the school that Seldon attended after graduating from Handley. He completed his studies at VMI in 1983, joined the Army and became a journalist for the military newspaper “Stars and Stripes,” which is where he developed his love of writing.
After he left the military, Seldon and his wife started writing travel articles for magazines and newspapers including Southern Living, Cruise Travel and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The Seldons also became friends with Beaufort, South Carolina, resident Pat Conroy, a bestselling author whose novels “The Prince of Tides,” “The Great Santini” and “The Lords of Discipline” were made into major motion pictures.
Conroy was a graduate of The Citadel, a military college in Charleston, South Carolina. His experiences there inspired him to write “The Lords of Discipline.”
Conroy later told Lynn Seldon that no one had written a similar novel about VMI and encouraged his friend to do so.
“That’s how ‘Virginia’s Ring’ happened,” Seldon said. “I had never written a novel or fiction before, but Pat became my mentor and played a big role in getting it published.”
Conroy even recruited the artist who designed his own book covers, Wendell Minor, to create the front cover of “Virginia’s Ring,” Seldon said.
“Virginia’s Ring,” which primarily takes place in the early 1980s, tells the story of two VMI cadets, one male and one female. The novel is set primarily in Lexington and Richmond, but there also are references to Seldon’s former hometown of Winchester.
“They say ‘write what you know’ and that’s what I knew, the Shenandoah Valley in the early ‘80s,” Seldon said. “Going from Winchester to VMI, back and forth.”
Some of the characters and locales from “Virginia’s Ring,” including Winchester, make return appearances in “Carolina’s Ring,” which Seldon said is set in the early 2000s and “split between The Citadel in Charleston and VMI.”
“In a sense it’s a sequel, but it’s more like there are a bunch of ties there [between the two books],” Seldon said. “Both ‘Virginia’s Ring’ and ‘Carolina’s Ring’ are love letters to the Shenandoah Valley.”
The main characters in “Carolina’s Ring” are twin brothers from South Carolina, one of whom goes to The Citadel and the other of whom goes to VMI.
“They grew up both being in love with the same girl in their hometown,” Seldon said.
Following graduation, one of the brothers is deployed to Iraq and finds himself in the midst of a horrific battle.
“That’s when the story really gets interesting,” Seldon said.
Some of the plot of “Carolina’s Ring,” Seldon said, was suggested by Conroy. To honor the significant contribution from his friend who died in 2016 before the novel was written, Seldon took the text of Conroy’s actual 2001 commencement address at The Citadel and put it into the book during the portion where one of the brothers graduates from the military college.
“The speech is probably one of the best commencement speeches ever given at a military school,” Seldon said.
He added that he and his wife moved to Beaufort about four years ago and Seldon wrote most of “Carolina’s Ring” in Conroy’s former office.
“It was a daunting thing at first but it was a real privilege and blessing,” Seldon said. “It’s a great setting. There are about 5,000 books and it overlooks a typical Lowcountry, bucolic scene of a river.”
Conroy’s widow, author Cassandra King, even wrote a blurb for the cover of “Carolina’s Ring,” which is something her husband had done for “Virginia’s Ring.”
“It’s a little bit of full circle there,” Seldon said.
Now that Conroy is gone, Seldon will be writing the third book in the Ring trilogy, “Georgia’s Ring,” without the guidance of his friend. That shouldn’t be too much of a problem, though, because Seldon said he has already fleshed out most of the final story.
“That one may very well be a prequel that takes place before ‘Virginia’s Ring,’” he said. “Lord knows when it’s going to be out.”
When “Carolina’s Ring” is released to bookstores on Feb. 15, Seldon plans on hitting the road to promote the title. His itinerary includes a Feb. 26 book signing at Winchester Book Gallery, 7 N. Loudoun St., from noon to 2 p.m.
“The Winchester community has been extremely supportive of our work, not just the fiction but also non-fiction,” Seldon said. “I’m real excited to get back. It holds a special place in my heart.”
“Carolina’s Ring” can be pre-ordered at Amazon.com and Barnesandnoble.com, both of which also sell “Virginia’s Ring” and Seldon’s non-fiction travel guides.
