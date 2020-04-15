In May of last year, 2019 Handley graduate Tommy Downey thought his baseball career would end once the Judges season was over.
Things sure have changed since.
Downey announced last week that he has committed to pitch and play third base for NCAA Division II Salem (W.Va.) University next year on a partial scholarship.
Downey paved the way for that scholarship by spending a year at Scotland Campus Sports, a prep school in Scotland (Pa.) that was formed five years ago. This is just the second year that Scotland has fielded a baseball program.
As a senior at Handley, Downey — a right-handed thrower — was a Second Team Winchester Star all-area selection who posted a 3.96 ERA and struck out 37 batters in 51.1 innings and hit .345 (20 of 58) with 15 RBIs.
He was selected to the Mid-Atlantic Baseball Classic in Frederick, Md., last May, and that’s where he met Scotland head coach Todd Weldon, who pitched 55 games in the minors with the New York Mets in 2010-11.
“I was pretty much set on going to Liberty, not playing baseball and hanging up the cleats,” said the 5-foot-9, 200-pound Downey. “[Weldon] told me about the program. I had no offers, so when I learned more about it I decided to go.”
There was plenty to like about Scotland.
The program not only plays other prep schools but also competes against numerous Division II, Division III and junior college programs along the East Coast.
Former New York Mets reliever Josh Edgin (177 games from 2012-17) is one of Scotland’s coaches.
And the program has a strong record of placing its players in college programs — Scotland has announced seven college commitments in just the past 10 days.
Even though Scotland only managed to play four games in the spring, it participated in 40 games during its fall schedule, an experience that Downey said helped him greatly.
Downey had a 3.89 ERA with 16 strikeouts in 15.2 innings. Downey throws a fastball that reaches 81-83 MPH, a curveball and slider. Downey said he was throwing 76 mph as a senior at Handley but Scotland’s training methods and Downey having more conviction and intent on every ball he threw helped him throw harder.
“I’ve definitely improved tenfold,” Downey said. “We have great coaching down here. My [velocity] has improved a bunch being here, which really complements the slider, which I’ve really built up here. I’ve always had a decent curveball, but adding the slider as a plus pitch has definitely helped a lot. I’m confident I can throw it for strikes, definitely.”
Downey hit .357 at the plate this fall.
“I’ve been focusing on hitting more for power,” Downey said. “It’s showing in games.”
One of Scotland’s fall games was against Salem. The Tigers told him in November they were interested in him and asked him to visit. Salem extended Downey a scholarship offer in early December.
U.Va.-Wise also offered Downey a scholarship, but Downey liked Salem, an independent program that went 26-27 last year and was 8-10 this year before COVID-19 shut down the season.
“When I went down there for my visit, I definitely felt a connection between me and the coaching staff,” said Downey, who will study criminal justice. “A lot of the techniques they do are done the same way we do them here at Scotland.”
Downey said he’s grateful to Weldon for giving him another chance.
“I’ve come so far to be able to go and play college baseball next year,” Downey said. “It’s always been a dream of mine.”
