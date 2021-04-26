WINCHESTER — In a hallway at Handley High School, 36 lockers facing the library are getting a complete makeover.
Students in Heather Scott’s Drawing and Painting II class are transforming each locker to look like a book binding.
The bindings being painted include “Romeo and Juliet” by William Shakespeare, “Harry Potter” by J.K. Rowling, “The Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins, “To Kill a Mocking Bird” by Harper Lee, “The Fault in Our Stars” by John Green, “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi, and “The Crossover” by Kwame Alexander.
Scott said she has wanted to do a project like this for years at Handley, but it was difficult to get approval. But the public art project was met with enthusiasm by Principal Shahrazad Kablan, who joined the Handley staff last summer.
Fifteen to 20 art students began the project at the start of the second semester. Before they began painting, they had to learn from teachers and students in Career and Technical Education (CTE) classes how to prepare the lockers for their transformation, which required them to be sanded down.
The students then sent an online survey to the entire school about books they would like to see featured in the hallway. They also consulted with staff who are on the school’s equity team to ensure the books represented a wide variety of backgrounds and stories.
Next, the students had to determine the cost of the project by measuring the square footage of the lockers to estimate how much paint and other materials would be needed. The project will cost a little less than $500 to complete, Scott said.
Now, the students are on track to have the lockers transformed by the end of the school year.
Scott said it has been exciting to see staff and students stop to look up a book title on their phones or share that they’ve read one of the books featured in the display.
There’s also excitement to do more public art projects like this throughout the school, she added.
Art class has been an outlet for students to relax and create something positive during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused a lot of stress for students, families and staff.
“Other days I have a bad day, and I come here to paint and it just makes me more relax[ed],” said senior Flor Abac, 18.
Junior Mahi Patel, 16, said it’s exciting to think her work will remain in the hallway for years to come.
“I think it’s cool to think that they’re going to remember the kids that painted the lockers in a few years,” Mahi said.
Jemina Jose, 17, a senior, said coming to art class and working on the lockers was a huge reward for her when she switched from virtual learning to in-person learning earlier this semester.
Although painting the letters on the bindings can be a struggle at times, Jemima said she has been able to find a way to fix things if she messes up.
Scott said her virtual art class students are painting individual tiles that will come together to say, “Welcome to art class,” which will hang on a wall above the art room. It’s a great way for her virtual students to also leave their mark on the school, she added.
