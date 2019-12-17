Handley High School Class of 1974 reunion

The John Handley High School Class of 1974 held its 45th reunion on Oct. 19 at the Piccadilly Public House. Ninety-six classmates and spouses attended. Attendees traveled from Washington to Florida. They attended a school tour and a Handley vs. Sherando football game. From left to right (seated) first row: Velma Newcome Whitmire, Vickie Grim Duncan, Paula Ambrose Fleet, Trudy Kibler Boyd, Deb Stotler, Bev Timbrook, Ann Jackson Huddleston, Carol Lee Ford, (standing) Suzanne Phillips, Keven Sandy and George Sempeles. Second row: Terry Whitmire, Anna Fugitt, Cindy Rudolph Stern, (seated) Debbie Lake Smith, Jeanie Smallwood Jarrett, Barbie Parsons Strosnider, Sheryl Farrell Lewis, Jeanie Dunlap Owens, Susie Dehaven, Jackie Robinson Tobin, (standing) Dorothy Miller Darr and Gerry Darr. Third row: Frank Wright, Deetzie Bayliss, Freda Learned Oswalt, Debbie Melton Buckley, Cleda Conner Hockin, Ceretha Patterson Karolyi, Martha Blosser Fischer, Dee Dorsey Carpenter, Kim Knott Grove, Karen Cullers Patton, Sheila Bowers Carper, Marie Kline Massie, Mark Anderson, Steve Kisner. Fourth row: Greg Sirbaugh, Dave Partlow, Jack Drumheller, Hank Ebert, Lee Braithwaite, Scott Mason, John Scott, Wayne Borden, Scott MacIntyre, David Bearss, John Krasich, Mike Cooper, Mark Carpenter and William Salyan.
