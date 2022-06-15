WINCHESTER — Handley High School Principal Shahrazad Kablan is stepping down for a new role with Winchester Public Schools, effective June 21.
Kablan, who has been Handley's principal since the summer of 2020, will become the division's beginning teacher development coordinator, a newly created position funded with a federal $7.8 million Redesigning Educator Pathways And Connecting HR systems (REACH) grant.
"I'm incredibly excited about this innovative grant," Kablan said in a WPS news release. "Working to recruit and develop high-quality teachers is my passion and I look forward to our collective work in building a highly successful teaching workforce.”
Kablan, who was the first woman to serve as principal of the nearly 100-year-old high school, said she "truly enjoyed" working with Handley students, faculty and families and is proud of the progress they achieved in improving the school's quality of education. In her new role, she will redesign, formalize, standardize and lead the Beginning Teacher Mentors Program to support new educators as they build skills and serve the highest-need students.
Before coming to WPS from Loudoun County Public Schools, Kablan had 18 years of experience as an assistant principal, teacher and department chair. She has a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Benghazi in Libya, a master’s degree in English from Wright State University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from George Mason University. She is pursuing her doctorate in education from the American College of Education. Her salary will remain $127,078 annually.
Susan Braithwaite, Handley's assistant principal since 2017, will serve as interim principal heading into the 2022-2023 school year, according to the release.
“John Handley High School has a tradition of excellence,” Braithwaite stated. “I have had the opportunity to be immersed in Handley Pride and gotten to know the Winchester community personally. It has been an amazing experience to have been part of the JHHS Leadership Team over the past several years, and now, I am thrilled to lead John Handley High School.”
Before coming to WPS, Braithwaite had 10 years of experience as a teacher and school administrator. She previously was principal at Slanesville Elementary School in West Virginia.
Braithwaite received her bachelor's degree from West Virginia University in multidisciplinary studies, her master's degree from WVU in elementary education and reading, and her educational leadership certificate from Salem University. She has training and development in professional learning communities, sheltered instruction observation protocol, positive behavioral interventions and supports, and standard response protocol.
She plans to continue building community and supporting innovative programs in her new role, saying she is excited to continue collaborating with stakeholders to carry on Handley's established traditions while creating "new and innovative opportunities" for students. She added that the school is grateful to have the Shihadeh Innovation Center in its backyard preparing students for the workplace.
The Jefferson Street center, which opened at the start of the 2021-22 school year, focuses on Career and Technical Education.
“My focus will be on supporting both of these buildings to the fullest in order to provide the most quality education to the students of Winchester,” Braithwaite said.
She will become interim principal June 21 and earn $128,111 annually.
“We are fortunate to have great internal people to step into new leadership roles,” WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said in the release.
Handley, which has approximately 1,300 students, has had several leadership changes within the past decade. Before Shahrazad’s two-year term, Michael Dufrene was principal for five years and Jesse Dingle for three years.
Prior to Kablan's hiring as principal two years ago, a 24-page review of Handley by school officials cited several areas of concern including chronic absenteeism and an increase in the dropout rate.
According to WPS Public Information Officer Maggie McCampbell Lien, Braithwaite could serve as Handley's long-term principal. She said Van Heukelum will evaluate Braithwaite at the end of the school year and decide to either appoint her permanently or open a search.
