WINCHESTER — The John Handley High School 100th anniversary celebration kicks off Tuesday with festivities marking the 100th anniversary of the laying of the school's cornerstone on June 13, 1923.
Pre-events being at 1 p.m. inside the school and will include a Handley 100th photo booth with a free photo for those having their photos taken, optional tours of the school, exhibits to view, Handley 100th merchandise for sale, and the opportunity to sign the attendance book which will go into the Centennial Time Capsule.
The main program begins in the auditorium at 2 p.m. and will feature a look back at the 1923 event, several short videos, music, dignitaries, involvement by the Free Masons organization which laid the original cornerstone, and special unveilings to include a new watercolor painting of Handley by local artist Eugene Smith.
After the program, attendees will step out onto the school's front steps to view a short parade reminiscent of the original cornerstone-laying parade and then join in the processional as it makes its way to the site of the unveiling and dedication of the new Centennial Stone, crafted and donated by Frederick Block and the Slaughter family.
The event will conclude with a reception in the school's student union, where signed and numbered limited edition giclee prints of the Smith painting will be available for purchase, as well as other merchandise.
The festivities are free and open to the public. Handley is located at 425 Handley Blvd.
For more information about Handley's centennial, visit onehandley.com.
