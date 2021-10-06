After being canceled last year over COVID-19 concerns, Handley High School’s homecoming dance will take place from 7-10 p.m Saturday on the tennis courts.
“We are excited to be able to hold our annual Homecoming Dance this year! It will be taking place outside in the tennis courts, which are located on the back side of our main parking lot on Handley Boulevard,” states a letter from Handley Principal Shahrazad Kablan that was sent to residents in the Handley neighborhood. “There will be music, lights, and our young adults having a great time. Appropriate amount of adult supervision and law enforcement will be present throughout the event. No outside guests will be allowed entry.”
The letter also makes neighborhood residents aware of a parade and grand opening for the Emil and Grace Shihadeh Learning Center that will take place on Oct. 13, which will close Jefferson Street to traffic from noon to 3 p.m. The center is a new hub for Career and Technical Education for Handley students and the community. Gov. Ralph Northam and other distinguished guests are slated to take part in the parade.
