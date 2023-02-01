WINCHESTER — Charles Dickens' classic novel "A Tale of Two Cities" starts with the line, "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times."
Handley boys' basketball coach Zach Harrell-Zook felt a little like that during Tuesday's Class 4 Northwestern District clash against Kettle Run.
The Judges thrived in running up a 15-point halftime lead, but nearly blew it all in the final quarter before surviving to edge the Cougars in a 62-61 nail-biter at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium. Emerson Fusco scored 21 points before fouling out late in the game as Kettle Run had a shot to tie in the closing seconds.
“I told them, “We’ve got a great first half to watch and admire the effort, gamesmanship, overall IQ and the execution of the game plan,” Harrell-Zook said of the postgame meeting with his players. “And then we have another half to watch that we can completely learn from. You can’t just bury that stuff. You have to embrace the things that happened in the second half — the miscues with the ball, the turnovers.
“And once again a team stays in the game by going to the foul line against us and with key guys getting into foul trouble. We have to be the only team in the district with key players fouling out every game. Whatever the reason is, we need to fix it. We’re keeping teams alive from the foul line and we have to watch the film and learn from that.”
With the triumph, the Judges (12-9, 9-2) have a chance to gain a share of the regular-season title as they host Sherando (15-5, 10-1) on Friday. If Handley beats the Warriors, a playoff game (likely Monday) will determine the regular-season champion, which receives an automatic Region 4C berth and the top seed in the district tournament.
The Judges nearly lost that opportunity against the Cougars, who had beaten them 62-61 on Jan. 3 in Nokesville with a late rally.
Handley seemingly was in control with a 50-37 lead entering the final period, but that quickly changed thanks to some poor rebounding while Kettle Run was shooting free throws. The Judges gave up consecutive offensive rebounds and the Cougars’ Caleb Walker drilled his second 3-pointer of the quarter. With two foul shots following Walker's basket, Kettle Run had a 9-2 run to pull to within 52-46 with 5:40 remaining.
“I was definitely upset, especially when it came to rebounding,” said Fusco, who finished with five. “I rebounded in the first half, but in the second half I was 50-50 with it. We as a team, we have to get better at that. I think we will be a good, talented team if we work.”
Fusco picked up his fourth foul and headed to the bench just 30 seconds later. When he returned, he assisted on Kaplan Ambrose’s 3-pointer that put the Judges ahead 60-51 with 2:40 left.
Kettle Run wouldn’t go away. Craig Riddle was fouled on a 3-pointer and made all three of the free throws. Fusco was called for an offensive foul with 1:13 left and headed to the bench for good.
After a Handley foul shot, Riddle banked in a 3-pointer from the right side with 29.1 seconds remaining. The Judges then turned the ball over and Connor Dean followed up a miss to make it 61-59 with 13.9 left.
Handley freshman Kyren Oglesby was fouled and sank the second of two free throws with 9.6 seconds left to make it 62-59. Kettle Run worked for a shot to tie, but Jordan Tapscott’s long 3-pointer came up short. J.J. Mulhern got the rebound in the lane and scored just before the buzzer for the final margin.
Fusco said the entire half was tough because the Judges nearly let another lead fritter away. “The same thing keeps happening to us,” the senior said. “We keep blowing leads and we’ve got to fix that.”
The first half was entirely different. The Judges trailed 2-0, but scored seven straight to take the lead for good. They led 14-11 after one quarter and then dominated the second eight minutes.
Behind seven points from Fusco, Handley opened the second quarter with a 13-2 run to take a 27-13 lead. Eight different Judges netted points in the half as they led 35-20 at the break.
“We rebounded the ball really well in the first half,” Harrell-Zook said. “We only gave up two offensive rebounds the entire first half. That’s so key.”
Ambrose had 12 points and six rebounds and was the only other player besides Fusco (8 of 12 from the floor) to score in double figures for the Judges. Isaiah Lavette added eight points. Kettle Run had five different players score in double figures: Dean (14), Tapscott (13), Riddle (13), Mulhern (10) and Walker (10).
The Judges now get a second shot at the Warriors, who have won 10 straight district games since dropping their opener to James Wood. Handley got into early foul trouble against Sherando on Jan. 13 and never recovered in a 76-61 loss. The Warriors led by 13 points at the half and Handley never cut the margin into single digits from there.
“We have to be disciplined defensively and make sure we’re helping with bodies and not our hands,” Harrell-Zook said of facing the Warriors. “Really, it got away from us early and we were never able to fight back. We want to be able to stay in our defenses that we want to focus on, instead of them dictating what we do based on foul trouble. … And more than anything we have to keep them off the glass.”
Fusco, who scored 30 in that game, but blamed himself for not passing more, says the Judges will be ready. “We’re definitely excited,” he said. “It’s Senior Night. ... We as a team have to come together and work hard at all times.”
“We’re exactly where we want to be,” Harrell-Zook said. “You’ve got the two top teams in the district playing on a Friday night at our place. The winner of that game is either going to be the No. 1 seed or in a tiebreaker and we’ll play it again.
"As a competitor and a program, you don’t want to be anywhere else. Obviously, we want to be at the top. We’re going to have to fix some things from the second half tonight … and Sherando is as tough as it gets. We have to be ready.”
