WINCHESTER — It’s not often that a team gets an opportunity to avenge a loss to a team just three days after playing it the first time.
The Handley boys’ basketball team gave itself plenty of opportunities to earn a split of it season series with Fauquier on Tuesday night, but fell 64-63 in overtime on Evan Jackson’s go-ahead 3-pointer with 5.8 seconds left three days after falling 48-45 to the Falcons in Warrenton.
At the end, the Judges got the ball in Demitri Gardner’s hands for a chance at a game-winner, but with Fauquier’s defense hounding him he lost his dribble shortly after he crossed mid-court and the game ended with a scramble on the floor for a loose ball.
For Judges coach Jason Toton, what was more disappointing than the loss itself was that he felt his players didn’t recognize that they were doing many of the same things on Tuesday that hurt them in Saturday’s loss.
“We didn’t learn from our mistakes in the last game of being smart and having a good basketball IQ,” Toton said. “The thing about losing is you have to learn from your mistakes and what you’re doing wrong.”
Toton was disappointed by Handley’s shot selection and lack of patience at the end of the first quarter. The Judges squandered a 14-9 lead with a minute to go and went into the second quarter tied 15-15.
Toton didn’t like Handley’s rebounding execution (Fauquier held a 29-25 edge over the final three quarters and outrebounded the Judges on Saturday) or defensive communication at times (the Falcons made 8 of 15 shots in the fourth quarter and overtime).
Toton also would have liked to have seen Handley take better care of the ball. The Judges had 13 turnovers in the last three quarters and overtime, including two in the final minute of the extra session.
“We just did too many bonehead things of not taking care of the ball, being strong with the ball, throughout the game,” Toton said. “Take your hat off to [Fauquier] for finishing and winning the game.”
Though the Judges might not have played their best, they took a 62-59 lead on a 3-pointer from Gardner (game-high 23 points) from the right wing with 1:05 left in overtime, prompting a Fauquier timeout as the crowd screamed.
The Judges then got overzealous on defense and fouled Fauquier guard Devin Lewis (10 points) almost 30 feet away from the basket. Lewis hit two free throws with 46.8 seconds left to cut the Judges’ lead to 62-61.
Following a timeout, Handley tried a long inbounds pass from underneath the basket, but the Judges couldn’t connect and Fauquier stole the ball.
“The way that we were supposed to read it was if they had a safety [playing deep], we weren’t supposed to throw it, and we did,” Toton said.
That turnover didn’t prove too costly, as Gardner was able to give Handley the ball back by scrambling to force a jump ball in the left corner after Thurman Smith (team-high 17 points) missed a 3-pointer and the rebound bounced to the floor with 28.9 seconds left.
Kemani Curry (12 points) hit 1 of 2 free throws after a quick Fauquier foul to make it 63-61 Judges with 26.4 seconds left. On Fauquier’s next possession, the Falcons worked the ball to Smith on the left wing, but he was whistled for traveling while trying to curl and square up toward the basket for a 3-point attempt after coming from the corner with 16.8 seconds left.
After a timeout, Handley inbounded the ball and got it to Curry at mid-court. Looking for someone to pass to as he held the ball low and far from his body, Curry had the ball knocked away by a swarming Falcon defense. Lewis took possession and sped toward the basket before kicking it out to a wide-open Jackson (13 points) on the right wing.
Jackson coolly knocked the shot down to make it 64-63 Fauquier, making the Falcons 4 of 6 from 3-point range in the fourth quarter and overtime after going 0 for 6 from beyond the arc in the second and third quarters.
“We’ve been working a lot on out 3-pointers in practice,” Jackson said. “I felt good about that last shot.”
Following a timeout, Handley inbounded and got the ball in the hands of its best player on the left side in stride as he cut up the court. Gardner dribbled the ball a few times but simply couldn’t maintain control shorty after crossing mid-court.
“Ethan [Schwantes] set a good screen, but I guess maybe we were moving too fast,” Toton said. “They put two guys [on Gardner] and we didn’t make the play.”
The Judges did manage to get a shot off at the end of regulation, but with a defender inches from his body Curry’s jumper from the right elbow bounced off the back of the rim, and the rebound was knocked out of bounds as time expired. Curry hit two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to keep the Judges in the game after the Falcons opened the fourth quarter with 10-0 run to take a 50-45 lead.
Fauquier was able to deny Gardner the ball on that final possession of regulation, which began with 16 seconds left following a Falcon turnover. Gardner tied the game at 54 with a 3-pointer with 1:14 left from the left wing.
Handley did see some positives in defeat. Gardner, Jayden Vardaro and Stephen Daley each sat for significant stretches in the first half because of foul trouble. But the Judges had players like Isaac Menefee (eight of his 10 points in the first half, two 3-pointers, 2.1 points per game as of last Thursday) and Schwantes (all seven of his points in the first half, 3.4 ppg as of last Thursday) pick up their play. Gardner (23.1 ppg) sat for the last 6:36 of the first half but the Judges outscored Fauquier 11-8 in that time to take a 29-28 halftime lead.
“I know [Menefee and Schwantes] have had the ability to score all season” Toton said. “Confidence-wise, if they get in there and miss their first shot, they kind of get down on themselves. It was good to see them make some shots early and provide a spark for us when we had three guys on our bench with two fouls.”
Hunter Lamper added 10 points for Fauquier.
